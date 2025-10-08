Sharks announce Alternate Captains for 2025-26 season

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) Head Coach Ryan Warsofsky announced today that Tyler Toffoli, Alexander Wennberg, Barclay Goodrow, Mario Ferraro, and Macklin Celebrini will be the team’s Alternate Captains.

Toffoli will wear an ‘A’ for all games, while Goodrow and Celebrini will serve as alternate captains for home games, and Ferraro and Wennberg serve as alternate captains for all road games. Last season, Wennberg wore an ‘A’ for select games at the end of last season, and Celebrini will wear an ‘A’ for the first time in the NHL as he enters his second season.

"Each of the players that will serve as our leadership group for the 2025-26 season bring an important skillset and character to the room," said Warsofsky. "These individuals embody what it means to be a Shark, and the identity we want to have as a team. As a coaching staff, we are excited to have each of these players in a leadership role and setting an example for the rest of the group."

Toffoli, 33, enters his second season with San Jose, and is coming off his third consecutive 30-goal and 50-point season. Toffoli led Sharks skaters in goals, was second in shots (233), and third in points, and posted 28 points in his final 33 games last year. From Jan. 26 through Feb. 23, Toffoli recorded a career best (tied) six-game point streak (four goals, four assists), and added an additional four-game point streak from Oct. 15-20. Toffoli has recorded at least 20 goals and 40 points in six consecutive seasons.

Toffoli has appeared in 890 NHL career games with Los Angeles, Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, New Jersey, Winnipeg, and San Jose, scoring 575 points (290 goals, 285 assists). He won the Stanley Cup with Los Angeles (2014), and internationally has appeared with Team Canada in the World Championship twice (2015, 2023), winning a Gold Medal in both tournaments. He served as captain for the squad in the 2023 tournament and finished with six points.

Wennberg, 30, registered 35 points (10 goals, 25 assists) last season in his first year with the franchise, recording his fourth consecutive 30-point campaign. It was his fifth season with at least 10 goals, and crossed the 30-point threshold for the seventh time in his career. He led Sharks forwards in takeaways (38), was tied for second in game-winning goals on San Jose, fifth in assists, and when he registered a goal in the contest, the Sharks went 5-2-2. Wennberg registered his 100th career NHL goal on Mar. 27, 2025 against Toronto.

Over the course of his NHL career with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Florida Panthers, Seattle Kraken, New York Rangers, and San Jose, Wennberg has appeared in 789 games, scoring 370 points (101 goals, 269 assists). Internationally, he has represented Sweden at the World Championship three times (2016, 2019, 2025), where he helped the club achieve a Bronze Medal finish. He also appeared in the World Junior Championship in 2013 and 2014, earning a Silver Medal in both tournaments.

Goodrow, 32, appeared in 77 games with San Jose last year, scoring eight points (five goals, three assists), and finished the season ranked third among Sharks forwards in takeaways. He appeared in his 600th NHL game on Dec. 14 vs. Utah, and registered a goal in consecutive games from Jan. 18-20, 2025. Goodrow was a part of the team’s alternate captain group last season.

Over his NHL career with San Jose, Tampa Bay, and New York, Goodrow has accumulated 649 games and 177 points (65 goals, 112 assists). Goodrow is a two-time Stanley Cup Champion with Tampa Bay (2020, 2021), and is famously known in San Jose for his Game Seven, game-winning overtime goal while as a member of the Sharks to clinch the 2019 First Round Series win over Vegas – after the Sharks trailed the series three-games-to-one and trailed in Game Seven 3-0 entering the third period.

Ferraro, 27, enters his seventh season, all with the Sharks. Last year, he registered 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 78 games, and appeared in his 400th NHL game on Mar. 22 vs. Boston. He was named King Clancy Memorial Trophy Nominee by the Sharks, which is awarded to the NHL player who “best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice, and who has made a significant humanitarian contribution to his community.

He led Sharks blueliners in takeaways (37), blocked shots (125), and hits (150), and has blocked at least 100 shots for the fourth consecutive season. He’s led the team for the last five years in the category. He also registered a career best for goals in a single season.

Over the course of his NHL career, Ferraro has appeared in 408 games and recorded 91 points (17 goals, 74 assists). He was named Sharks Rookie of the Year in 2019-20, and also awarded “Media Good Guy” in the 2023-24 season.

Celebrini, 19, becomes one of the team’s Alternate Captains as he enters his second season in the NHL.

Last year, he appeared in 70 games with the Sharks, scoring 63 points (25 goals, 38 assists), and set the club rookie record for points and assists, while also leading the team in points, even-strength points (41), power-play points (22), multi-point games (16), and was second in goals, and assists. Among rookies, he finished second in goals and assists, and was tied for second in points.

He was the fastest rookie in franchise history to reach the 30, 40, 50, and 60-point threshold, was the only first-year player to lead his team in scoring in the NHL in 2024-25 and the second-ever to do so on the Sharks, and registered his first career hat trick, which included a five-point game on Apr. 9 at Minnesota, becoming the first rookie in sharks history to achieve the feat and first rookie to score five points in a game.

Macklin debuted in Teal for the first time on Oct. 10, 2024 against the St. Louis Blues, where he scored his first NHL goal and first multi-point game, becoming the youngest in franchise history to score in his NHL debut and the second-fastest No. 1 overall pick in the NHL Draft era to score a goal (7:01), behind only Mario Lemieux. Additionally, he was the second-youngest player (18 years-119 days) in Sharks history to make his NHL debut.

By the end of the season, he was named a Calder Trophy Finalist (third), named the Sharks Rookie and Player of the Year, and was the NHL First Star of the Week (Nov. 25-Dec. 1) and NHL Rookie of the Month in November.

Internationally, he has represented Team Canada at the 2024 World Junior Championship, and the 2025 World Championship.