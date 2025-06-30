Sharks announce 2025 Development Camp roster

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today their full 2025 Development Camp roster and practice schedule. This year’s camp is highlighted by the Sharks newest draft selections from the 2025 NHL Draft including second overall selection Michael Misa, and 30th overall selection Joshua Ravensbergen.

Also in attendance are 2024 11th overall selection Sam Dickinson, 2023 26th overall selection Quentin Musty, 2024 33rd overall selection Igor Chernyshov (2024), and 2025 second round selections Haoxi (Simon) Wang, and Cole McKinney.

A number of the players in attendance will comprise the roster of the 2025-26 San Jose Barracuda and will be competing to earn a roster spot on the San Jose Sharks for the upcoming season. For the full roster, please click here.

The Sharks will host their annual Sharks Prospect Scrimmage at Tech CU Arena on Thursday, July 3 starting at 11:00 a.m. This is the first chance to see several high-level prospects in the Sharks system compete against one another, including some of the Sharks' top selections from the 2025 NHL Draft. The scrimmage will feature a running time game, starting with a four-on-four session, followed by a three-on-three session. If a penalty is called, the player who was infringed upon will line up on the center redline, similar to a penalty shot, while all other players on the ice will line up on the far blueline. When the whistle is blown, play will resume. The winner following the three-on-three session will receive the Marchment Cup. The cup was named in honor of San Jose’s long-time scout, Bryan Marchment.

The prospect scrimmage will be streamed on the Sharks digital channels, and can be heard on the Sharks Audio Network via the Sharks + SAP Center app or sjsharks.com/listen. San Jose Barracuda play-by-play broadcaster Nick Nollenberger will call the game.

Tickets to the scrimmage are available now. Seats along the glass will be available for $40 each and seats in the second row and above can be purchased for $25 by the general public. All fans in attendance will receive ‘The Future Is Teal’ sunglasses and fans can enjoy live music from Sound Waves pregame in addition to in-game tunes from Sound In Motion with DJ Ollie. Tickets can be purchased here, with net proceeds from ticket sales as well as chuck-a-puck sales benefitting the Sharks Foundation.

Below is the most up-to-date schedule for the team’s 2025 Development Camp practices at Sharks Ice at San Jose. Please note practice times and rink locations are subject to change. Practices are open to the public unless otherwise noted below.

Tuesday, July 1

9:15-10:15am PT Tech CU (Team Teal)

10:30-11:30am PT Tech CU (Team White)

Wednesday, July 2

9:15am-10:15am PT Tech CU (Team White)

10:30-11:30am PT Tech CU (Team Teal)

Thursday, July 3

11:00am PT Scrimmage at Tech CU