Sharks announce 2024-25 Celebration Games

The San Jose Sharks are thrilled to announce the lineup of Celebration Games for the 2024-25 season, arriving in October! Celebration Games make space for unique entertainment, content, and interactive experiences, creating engaging ways for people to connect with the Sharks team, the sport of hockey and each other. These games embody the Sharks continuous efforts to bring communities #TealTogether and highlight the best parts of our varied and vibrant identities in the Bay Area. We create space for people to celebrate in a way that is familiar and fun yet pushes boundaries of where and how that might take place, like a Sharks game. For others, it’s an opportunity to access something new in a familiar space, like a Sharks game. The special elements that surround the hockey action make for an unforgettable experience at each event. Plus, this season, fans can look forward to collecting a Celebration Game giveaway set!

Get Tickets Now for These Exciting Celebration Games:

Los Tiburones: October 12 vs. Anaheim Ducks – Buy Tickets Now

Full Arena Giveaway: Special Edition Low Rider Scale Model

Pride: January 11 vs. Minnesota Wild – Buy Tickets Now

Full Arena Giveaway: Special Edition Beanie

Lunar New Year: January 25 vs. Florida Panthers – Buy Tickets Now

Full Arena Giveaway: Special Edition Beanie

Celebration of Black History: February 8 vs. Dallas Stars – Buy Tickets Now

Full Arena Giveaway: Special Edition Beanie

Women of Teal: March 8 vs. New York Islanders – Buy Tickets Now

Full Arena Giveaway: Special Edition Beanie

Celebration of South Asian Culture: March 15 vs. Washington Capitals - Buy Tickets Now

Full Arena Giveaway: Special Edition Beanie

Special Edition Beanies: Collect the Whole Set!

For the first time, fans attending our Celebration Games (excluding Los Tiburones on Oct. 12) will receive a special edition beanie designed uniquely for each Celebration Game. These beanies are the perfect way to commemorate the season and show how the Sharks represent and connect with a wide variety of identities. Be sure to attend all the games to complete your collection! The beanies, which will feature custom designs, made by Bay Area artists in collaboration with Local Color, will be unveiled in the coming weeks, so keep an eye out for each design’s reveal.

Unique Giveaway for Los Tiburones Hispanic Heritage Game

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage, fans attending the October 12 game against the Anaheim Ducks will receive a special edition Low Rider scale model. This year’s Los Tiburones giveaway was inspired by Low Riders at San Jose’s Cinco de Mayo Festival that the Sharks participated in earlier this year. The low rider has been an iconic staple in the San Jose Hispanic community for decades and this unique giveaway highlights their cultural relevance to San Jose and many Sharks fans.