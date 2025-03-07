Sharks acquire Ostapchuk, Gregor and 2025 2nd-round pick from Senators for Zetterlund, Robins and a 2025 4th-round pick

SAN JOSE, Calif. – San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has acquired forwards Zack Ostapchuk, Noah Gregor, and a 2025 second round draft selection (Ottawa’s pick) from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forwards Fabian Zetterlund, Tristen Robins and San Jose’s 2025 fourth round draft selection.

The Sharks currently hold nine draft selections in the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft: 1st round (2), 2nd round (2), 3rd (1), 4th (2), 5th (1), 7th (1).

Ostapchuk, 21, has played for both Ottawa (NHL) and Belleville (AHL) this season. In 43 games with Ottawa, he has posted four points (one goal, three assists) and 26 penalty minutes. With Belleville, he had 11 points (two goals, nine assists) and 10 penalty minutes.

Originally selected by Ottawa in the second round (39th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Ostapchuk has posted four points in 50 NHL games with Ottawa. In 84 American Hockey League games with Belleville, he has 39 points (19 goals, 20 assists) and 57 penalty minutes.

The six-foot-four, 212-pound native of St. Albert, Alberta, won consecutive gold medals representing Canada at the 2022 and 2023 World Junior Championships.

Gregor, originally a fourth round (111th overall) selection in the 2016 NHL Draft, returns to San Jose after spending the past two seasons with Toronto and Ottawa.

This season, he has appeared in 40 games with the Senators, posting six points (four goals, two assists) and 17 penalty minutes. In 281 career NHL games with San Jose, Toronto, and Ottawa, he has scored 69 points (36 goals, 33 assists) and 105 penalty minutes.

Zetterlund, 25, has tallied 36 points (17 goals, 19 assists) this season in 64 games, ranking third on the Sharks in goals, fifth in points and tied for seventh in assists. He set career bests in all scoring categories in 2023-24, playing in all 82 games and leading the team with 24 goals while finishing with 44 points.

In his Sharks career, Zetterlund appeared in 168 games and tallied 83 points (41 goals, 42 assists).

The Karlstad, Sweden native was acquired by San Jose along with defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin, a 2023 first-round pick (26th overall, forward Quentin Musty), a second-round pick and a seventh-round pick in 2024, defenseman Nikita Okhotiuk and forward Andreas Johnsson from New Jersey in exchange for Timo Meier, Scott Harrington, Santeri Hatakka, Timur Ibragimov, Zachary Emond and a 2024 fifth-round pick on Feb., 26, 2023. He was originally selected by New Jersey in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Robins, 23, totaled 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 41 games with the San Jose Barracuda this season. In his career, he has skated in 149 games in the American Hockey League (AHL), logging 74 points (31 goals, 43 points). He made his NHL debut with the Sharks on Apr. 10, 2023 at Winnipeg, his first of three career games in the league.

The London, Great Britain native was selected by San Jose in the second round (56th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.