Sharks acquire goaltender Devin Cooley from Buffalo

cooley

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has acquired goaltender Devin Cooley from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a seventh-round pick originally owned by the Washington Capitals in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Cooley, 26, has posted a 6-6-2 record with a 3.77 goals-against average (GAA) and .891 save percentage (SV%) this season with the Rochester Americans of the AHL. He has appeared in 66 career AHL games split between Rochester, the Milwaukee Admirals and Chicago Wolves, and owns a record of 32-24-6 with a 3.16 GAA and .900 SV%.

The six-foot-five, 192-pound netminder set career bests in every category in 2022-23 with the Admirals, appearing in 26 games, registering 15 wins, a 2.93 GAA and .909 SV%. He appeared in 25 career ECHL games in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, all with the Florida Everblades, and has a career 2.75 GAA and .916 SV% in the league.

Prior to his professional career, Cooley attended the University of Denver, where he was a three-time NCHC Academic All-Conference honoree, a two-time NCHC Goalie of the Week and received the Pioneers’ Murray Armstrong Award as most improved player during his sophomore season. He was a member of Denver’s 2017-18 national championship squad.

A native of Los Gatos, California, Cooley was a member of the San Jose Jr. Sharks in 2011-12, 2013-14 and 2014-15, playing on the 14-U, 16-U and 18-U teams. He went on to play one season in the USHL for the Muskegon Lumberjacks in 2015-16 and split the 2016-17 campaign between the NAHL’s Springfield Jr. Blues and BCHL’s Wenatchee Wild before enrolling at Denver. He becomes the third former Jr. Shark to join the Sharks organization, joining current Penn State forward and Sharks prospect Reese Laubach as well as defenseman Matt Tennyson.

Cooley originally signed with the Nashville Predators as a free agent on Sept. 29, 2020.

