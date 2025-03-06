Sharks acquire defenseman Vincent Desharnais from Pittsburgh for 2028 fifth round pick

GettyImages-2200672482

SAN JOSE, Calif. – San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Vincent Desharnais from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a fifth-round selection in the 2028 NHL Draft.

Desharnais, 28, has played with both Pittsburgh and the Vancouver Canucks during the 2024-25 season. He started the season with Vancouver, posting three assists and 34 penalty minutes in 34 games. He was traded to Pittsburgh as part of the Marcus Pettersson trade on Feb. 1, 2025 and appeared in ten games with Pittsburgh, earning a +4 rating and collecting four penalty minutes.

In 158 career NHL games with Edmonton, Vancouver and Pittsburgh, Desharnais has scored 19 points (one goal, 18 assists), posted 123 minutes and a +9 rating.

The six-foot-seven, 226-pound native of Laval, Quebec, was originally selected by Edmonton in the seventh round (183rd overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

