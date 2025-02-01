Sharks acquire a 2025 First-Round and a conditional Third-Round selection from Dallas in exchange for Mikael Granlund & Cody Ceci

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has acquired Dallas' 2025 first-round selection, and a conditional 2025 third-round selection from the Stars in exchange for F Mikael Granlund and D Cody Ceci.

San Jose will receive Dallas’ 2025 third-round selection if Dallas advances to the Stanley Cup Final. If Dallas does not reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2025, the Sharks will receive a 2025 fourth-round selection (Winnipeg’s selection) instead.

The Sharks now hold eight selections in the 2025 NHL Draft, including two in the first round.

Granlund, 32, recorded 45 points (15 goals, 30 assists) in 52 games this year with San Jose. Over his previous six games, Granlund registered eight points (three goals, five assists) and led the team at the time of the trade in both assists and points. He registered his 400th career assist in San Jose’s Nov. 20 game at Dallas and achieved the 40-point threshold for the eighth time in his career on Jan. 21 at Nashville. Granlund ranks 11th all-time among Finnish NHLers in points, ninth in assists and 14th in games played, was selected to represent Finland at the first 4 Nations Face-Off. He can become the fifth-ever Finnish-born skater to record 10 30-assist seasons, joining Jari Kurri (13), Teemu Selanne (12), Saku Koivu (12) and Mikko Koivu (11).

Over the course of his two seasons in Teal, Granlund appeared in 121 games, collecting 105 points (27 goals, 78 assists), and finished the 2023-24 season registering points in 13 consecutive games, along with a nine-game assist streak to finish the season. Both are the second longest by any Shark in franchise history.

Ceci, 31, appeared in 54 games for San Jose, registering 15 points (four goals, 11 assists), and led the Sharks in total time on ice (1,175:41), blocked shots (100), and ranked second among team defensemen in hits (52). On Jan. 4 vs. New Jersey, Ceci scored the game-winning goal with 25 seconds left in the game, recording the second latest go-ahead goal by a Sharks defenseman in franchise history, behind only Marc-Edouard Vlasic’s goal at 19:55 of the third on Jan. 5, 2015.

Over the course of his NHL career, he has appeared in 840 NHL games, scoring 226 points (52 goals, 174 points) with the Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins, Edmonton Oilers, and Sharks.