Sharks acquire 2026 5th-round pick & Carey Price for Gannon LaRocque

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has acquired a fifth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft and goaltender Carey Price from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Gannon Laroque.

Price, 38, last played in the 2021-22 season for Montreal. Over his NHL career, the netminder won the Vezina Trophy, awarded to the league’s best goaltender, the William M. Jennings Trophy, which goes to the goaltenders on the team with the fewest goals against in a season, the Ted Lindsay Award, given to the most outstanding player as voted by members of the NHL Players’ Association and the Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded to the most valuable player of the regular season, in 2014-15, and was awarded the Bill Masterton Trophy, presented annually to the ‘player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey,’ in 2021-22. Additionally, Price appeared in six NHL All-Star Games and was a First-Team All-Star in 2014-15. With Montreal, Price set the club’s all-time record for wins (361), ranks third all-time with 49 shutouts, fourth in Save Percentage (.917; min. 60 GP) and eighth for Goals Against Average (2.51; min. 60 GP).

In international competition, Price led Canada to Gold Medals at the 2017 World Cup, 2014 Olympics, and 2007 World Junior Championship. He won the Lionel Conacher Award, given to Canada’s top male athlete, and the Lou Marsh Award, given to the top athlete in Canada, in 2015.

Laroque, 22, appeared in 12 games with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League (AHL) over parts of the 2021-22 and 2023-24 seasons, registering a goal and two assists. He spent nine games with the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL in 2023-24, logging a pair assists. Most recently, Laroque missed the 2024-25 campaign due to injury.

The Edmonton, Alberta native was originally selected by the Sharks in the 2021 NHL Draft (fourth round, 103rd overall).