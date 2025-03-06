Sharks acquire 2026 4th-round pick from Florida for Nico Sturm and 2027 7th-round selection

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has acquired a 2026 fourth-round selection from Florida in exchange for center Nico Sturm and a 2027 seventh-round selection.

The Sharks now hold six picks in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Sturm, 29, has appeared in 47 games for San Jose this season, recording 13 points (seven goals, six assists). He leads the league in faceoff win percentage (62.7%, minimum 100 faceoffs), and ranks eighth on the Sharks in hits (70) and seventh among team forwards in shorthanded time on ice (48:27). Sturm skated in his 300th NHL game on Dec. 21 at Edmonton.

Over the course of his NHL career, Sturm has appeared in 316 games with Minnesota Wild, Colorado Avalanche, and San Jose, where he accumulated 52 points (26 goals, 26 assists) in 184 games with the Sharks. Sturm won a Stanley Cup with Colorado in 2022.