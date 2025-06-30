San Jose Sharks issue qualifying offers

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the team has issued qualifying offers to the following players and thus will retain their negotiating rights:

PLAYER (POSITION)

Thomas Bordeleau (Forward)

Danil Gushchin (Forward)

Jack Thompson (Defenseman)

The following players were not issued qualifying offers and thus will become unrestricted free agents:

PLAYER (POSITION)

Carl Berglund (Forward)

Nolan Burke (Forward)

Brandon Coe (Forward)

Noah Gregor (Forward)

Klim Kostin (Forward)

Nikolai Kovalenko (Forward)

Georgi Romanov (Goaltender)

Mitchell Russell (Forward)