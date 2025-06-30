San Jose Sharks issue qualifying offers

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the team has issued qualifying offers to the following players and thus will retain their negotiating rights:
PLAYER (POSITION)
Thomas Bordeleau (Forward)
Danil Gushchin (Forward)
Jack Thompson (Defenseman)
The following players were not issued qualifying offers and thus will become unrestricted free agents:
PLAYER (POSITION)
Carl Berglund (Forward)
Nolan Burke (Forward)
Brandon Coe (Forward)
Noah Gregor (Forward)
Klim Kostin (Forward)
Nikolai Kovalenko (Forward)
Georgi Romanov (Goaltender)
Mitchell Russell (Forward)