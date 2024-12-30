Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith's friendship quickly blossomed as they embarked on their rookie year with the San Jose Sharks. Their bond has captured attention across social media, with many speculating that their off-ice friendship contributes to their on-ice chemistry. On Thursday, December 26, Will shared a fun video of the duo recreating the iconic Lebron James family workout video, giving fans a glimpse into their dynamic and sense of humor.
Scrolling Social: Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini's TikTok Debut
After a recent game, Macklin sat down with Sportsnet to explain how the video came about and got shared.
A funny moment of the two arriving for a game has also gone viral, and it's clear that fans are loving how their personalities are shining through. #TheFutureIsFun!