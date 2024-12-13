Scrolling Social: Social Media Buzzes with Excitement Over Holiday Inflatables 

20241104_Holiday_Inflatables_Video_596465

After a decade-long wait, Sharks fans were treated to a surprise holiday rap sequel: Holiday Inflatables! The track features many current Sharks players, a few beloved alumni, and, the iconic voice of the Sharks, Randy Hahn.

Social media immediately started to share its love and excitment over the new video.

We shared the inflatatable fun with friends throughout the Bay.

What's nearly as fun as the song and video themselves is the making of them. Behind-the-scenes moments reveal the hard work and laughter that went into creating this masterpiece.

