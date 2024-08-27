Scrolling Social: Silicon Valley Pride Parade

This past weekend, the Sharks celebrated pride with the San Jose Community at the Silicon Valley Pride Parade.
This past weekend, the Sharks celebrated pride with the San Jose Community at the Silicon Valley Pride Parade.
Members of Team Teal gathered in downtown San Jose decked out in colorful Pride gear including apparel, flags, and signs.
One of the Sharks newest players, Tyler Toffoli and his wife Cat Toffoli joined Team Teal at the parade. This marked Toffoli’s first time wearing a Sharks jersey and experiencing the San Jose fan base!
Sharks broadcaster Randy Hahn was also in attendance sporting a Sharks Pride shirt and a smile.
San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan stopped by and posed for a photo with Sharks President Jonathan Becher.
Of course, it wouldn’t be a parade without the one and only S.J. Sharkie.
Thanks to everyone who joined us at the Silicon Valley Pride Parade. We’ll see you back at the Shark Tank VERY soon!