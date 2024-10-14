Scrolling Social: Sharks Opening Night Excitement

The Sharks dropped the puck on the 2024-25 season in style on Oct. 10 at SAP Center.
Before the game, players arrived at SAP Center on the Teal Carpet lined with fans waiting for selfies and autographs!
The two newest Sharks, Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini showed up to the carpet together and got busy signing for fans.
After the Teal Carpet and street rally, fans rolled into SAP Center to get their schedule cup giveaways featuring Smith and Celebrini.
During warmups, the pair took part in the traditional Rookie Lap before playing in their first regular season game.
Along with the players' debuts, Head Coach Ryan Warsofsky also debuted behind the bench.
And only seven minutes into his NHL debut the No. 1 overall pick netted his first NHL goal!
One of Macklin's biggest fans, Warriors' Draymond Green was in the building for the game and was loving it!
Celebrini also picked up his first assist of his career after dishing a pass to Tyler Toffoli.
SAP Center was full to witness the excitement. The first game of the year, the first sellout of the year!
The Sharks earned a point and fans got a glimpse of the exciting hockey to come this season.