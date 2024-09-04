Scrolling Social: Jelly Roll & co. rock the Teal

20240903_jelly_roll_43

On Tuesday night, Jelly Roll was in San Jose to play SAP Center. And he fit right in, rocking his Teal Sharks hat.

Jelly Roll's team was also given custom Sharks jerseys before the show. DJ Chill and Hylyte even wore the jerseys on stage!

20240903_jelly_roll_27
20240903_jelly_roll_25

Noted Jelly Roll fan George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers mentioned the singer in an interview earlier this week, saying he hopes Jelly Roll headlines this year's Super Bowl.

So it was no surprise Kittle attended the concert with a group of Niners tight ends and met up with the band backstage.

IMG_4175

With Kittle in a teal "Steph Better" hat and DJ Chill in his Sharks jersey, they also basically created a Bay Area Unite power photo.

20240903_jelly_roll_58

Jelly Roll put on an impressive show at SAP Center and it was great to see the entertainer's repping Teal. It's a great start to non-stop fun at the Tank with hockey season arriving this month.

Check out the diverse slate of hockey and shows arriving soon to SAP Center: www.sapcenter.com/events

