Scrolling Social: Jelly Roll & co. rock the Teal

On Tuesday night, Jelly Roll was in San Jose to play SAP Center. And he fit right in, rocking his Teal Sharks hat.
Jelly Roll's team was also given custom Sharks jerseys before the show. DJ Chill and Hylyte even wore the jerseys on stage!
Noted Jelly Roll fan George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers mentioned the singer in an interview earlier this week, saying he hopes Jelly Roll headlines this year's Super Bowl.
So it was no surprise Kittle attended the concert with a group of Niners tight ends and met up with the band backstage.
With Kittle in a teal "Steph Better" hat and DJ Chill in his Sharks jersey, they also basically created a Bay Area Unite power photo.
Jelly Roll put on an impressive show at SAP Center and it was great to see the entertainer's repping Teal. It's a great start to non-stop fun at the Tank with hockey season arriving this month.
