Pettersson scores twice in 44 seconds, Canucks hold off Sharks

Quinn Hughes had two assists, and Thatcher Demko made 26 saves for the Canucks (17-10-7), who had lost three straight (0-1-2).

“I told the guys after the game, the waves aren’t 12 feet. They are only three or four or five feet,” Tocchet said. “When you start the game thinking too much, it gets really rocky. Just relax. Don’t listen to the outside noise.”

Yaroslav Askarov made 20 saves for the Sharks (11-20-6), who have lost five in a row (0-4-1) and eight of their past nine (1-7-1).

“Today was four or five minutes, and we lose a hockey game because of it,” San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said of giving up three goals in 1:10 late in the second period. “So, it's frustrating. I feel for the guys because I thought we had a good effort tonight. We competed, we pushed back, but we have to learn from it and move on. … We got to find some mental toughness to push through and stick together and do things and clamp it down and keep it simple.”

Macklin Celebrini, the 18-year-old Sharks forward picked No. 1 in the 2024 NHL Draft, had one assist in his first NHL game in his hometown, but was more upset about his turnover that led to the first Pettersson goal.

“It starts with me. I made a bad play, they go down, they score. Can't happen,” Celebrini said. “I thought Will (Smith) was coming like kind of more towards me, and I just tried to make a play, split-second decision.”