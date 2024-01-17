Thornton to have No. 19 retired by Sharks next season

Joe Thornton will have his No. 19 retired by the San Jose Sharks next season, the Sharks announced Wednesday.

The ceremony will be on a date to be determined.

Thornton will become the second player in San Jose history to receive the honor after Patrick Marleau had his No. 12 retired Feb. 25, 2023.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to play in the National Hockey League for 24 seasons, but when I came to San Jose, it felt like I was truly home,” Thornton said. “I fell in love with the area and the people, and I had the best years of my career wearing the Sharks crest.”

Thornton thanked Sharks owner Hasso Plattner, the San Jose organization, his teammates, his fans and his family for their support.

“I am humbled by this recognition, which is a reflection of all those great teams we had in San Jose during my time there,” he said.

The Sharks acquired Thornton in a trade with the Boston Bruins on Nov. 30, 2005. He won the Hart Trophy that season, voted as the most valuable player in the NHL, when he led the League in assists (96) and points (125). In San Jose history, he ranks first in assists (804), second in points (1,055), third in games played (1,104) and fourth in goals (251).

From Thornton’s first game with the Sharks on Dec. 2, 2005, through his final season with them in 2019-20, they led the NHL in points (1,443). Only the Pittsburgh Penguins (660) had more regular-season wins than the Sharks (659) in that span. San Jose appeared in the Western Conference Final four times (2010, 2011, 2016 and 2019) and the Stanley Cup Final once (2016).

“Joe’s arrival in San Jose in 2005 energized an already fervent fan base, and for the next 15 seasons, Sharks fans were treated to watching one of the greatest players in NHL history,” Sharks president Jonathan Becher said. “He is one of the most beloved players in Sharks history, and we can’t wait to celebrate Joe’s career in San Jose.”

Thornton finished his NHL career by playing for the Florida Panthers in 2020-21 and the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2021-22. In NHL history, he ranks sixth in games played (1,714), seventh in assists (1,109) and 13th in points (1,539).

“ ‘Jumbo’ was the best playmaker of his generation, and I feel lucky to have gotten to play with and against him,” said Sharks general manager Mike Grier, who played in the NHL from 1996 to 2011, including three seasons with San Jose from 2006-09. “On the ice, his size, strength and IQ made him impossible to defend, but off the ice, he was the most caring and generous teammate I have ever had. He’s a special player and person, and is very deserving of this honor.”