San Jose Sharks to host Grateful Dead Night on Monday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m.

MicrosoftTeams-image (589)

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) are proud to host the first-ever “Grateful Dead Night” at SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter) on Monday, April 1 when the Sharks host the Seattle Kraken at 7:30 p.m. A limited number of ticket packages are on-sale now starting at $60 and include a Grateful Dead-themed shirsey (while supplies last).

The Grateful Dead-themed shirsey displays a unique Sharks logo with a guitar replacing the hockey stick in the Sharks mouth. This insignia is displayed within the Grateful Dead’s infamous Steal Your Face graphic on a display of San Jose Sharks Teal.

As part of the Grateful Dead Night festivities, fans will be treated to a pregame concert by Aardvark (@aardvarktheband), a Grateful Dead tribute band from Redwood City, Calif. The concert will take place at the Hop Valley Bar (located above SAP Center’s South Entrance). 

A limited number of ticket packages to Grateful Dead Night are on-sale now and can be purchased by clicking here: Grateful Dead Group Night. Note - Tickets must be purchased through this specific link to get the Shirsey – tickets purchased from other outlets will not qualify for this promotion. For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact Gunnar Holmberg at [email protected].

For all things Grateful Dead, please visit www.GratefulDead.net.

