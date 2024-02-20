San Jose Sharks to host Grateful Dead Night on Monday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m.

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) are proud to host the first-ever “Grateful Dead Night” at SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter) on Monday, April 1 when the Sharks host the Seattle Kraken at 7:30 p.m. A limited number of ticket packages are on-sale now starting at $60 and include a Grateful Dead-themed shirsey (while supplies last).
The Grateful Dead-themed shirsey displays a unique Sharks logo with a guitar replacing the hockey stick in the Sharks mouth. This insignia is displayed within the Grateful Dead’s infamous Steal Your Face graphic on a display of San Jose Sharks Teal.