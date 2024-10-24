San Jose Sharks to host Cali-ween-themed game presented by Coors Light

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) will celebrate “Cali-ween” and the rich Mexican history and infleunce of DÍa de los Muertos, a festive time that includes food, drink and celebration on Thursday, October 31. The Sharks will take on the visiting Chicago Blackhawks at SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter) at 7:30 p.m. and will wear their popular CaliFin uniforms for the second time this season, hence the name “Cali-ween”.

Tickets to the Sharks Cali-Ween-themed game presented by Coors Light are on-sale now and are available by clicking HERE, including a limited quantity of discounted tickets, courtesy of Coors Light.

Fans in attendance at the Cali-Ween-themed game presented by Coors Light will enjoy a thrilling night of fun and entertainment while celebrating the vibrant traditions of both Halloween and Día de los Muertos in a safe and festive environment. Fans are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite costumes and enjoy activities and treats on the concourse provided by Mexican Heritage Plaza as they celebrate loved ones. NOTE - Swords, lightsabers, guns, blasters, and other props, authentic or replica, will NOT be allowed into SAP Center. Masks and head gear will be permitted but you may be asked to remove them for security screening prior to entering SAP Center.

For the first time at SAP Center, an ofrenda will honor the lives of deceased loved ones of the Team Teal community, including fans, staff, players, global partners – anyone connected to the Sharks organization. The word “ofrenda,” or offering in Spanish, has come to describe the altars built to honor deceased loved ones during this celebration. While fans are at the arena, attendees are encouraged to write the names of their departed loved ones on monarch butterflies – a symbol of the spirits returning to the world of the living– to contribute to the ofrenda. The Team Teal ofrenda will be located on SAP Center’s main concourse outside of Section 115 by the North Entrance beginning with the October 29 game versus the Los Angeles Kings and remain on display for future games. Families will also enjoy a variety of engaging activations throughout the game including decorating sugar skulls, making marigold paper flowers, and more.

Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to purchase exclusive, themed merchandise, perfect for celebrating the spirit of the season. The Sharks culinary team will be serving up specialty cocktails and festive food offerings, including Halloween Candy Corn Popcorn.

“Part of the human experience is losing loved ones, grieving them, and honoring them. We can all relate. Dia De Los Muertos is one expression of celebrating the lives of those who are no longer with us,” said Sara Salam, Sharks Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging Director. “We’re excited to create a space that brings the community together around what we have in common: celebrating our traditions and cheering on our team.”

The San Jose Sharks create space for people to celebrate their traditions in a way that is familiar and fun, yet pushes boundaries of where and how that might take place, like a Sharks game. For others, it’s an opportunity to access to something new in a familiar space, like a Sharks game. Celebrating holidays and traditions like Halloween and Dia De Los Muertos in a fun and safe environment amidst the atmosphere of a hockey game at SAP Center sets us apart from other sports and entertainment experiences.

The Cali-Ween celebration promises to be an unforgettable evening for all attendees. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit sjsharks.com.