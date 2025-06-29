San Jose Sharks re-sign goaltender Gabriel Carriere 

GettyImages-2174055568

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has re-signed goaltender Gabriel Carriere to a one-year, two-way contract.

Carriere, 24, primarily split his season between the Barracuda and the Wichita Thunder (ECHL) in 2024-25, where he appeared in 22 games for the Barracuda and earned a 10-9-3 record with two shutouts, a 3.06 goals-against average (GAA), and .894 save percentage (SV%). Both of his shutouts were earned in the final stretch of the season, highlighted by a 35-save shutout against the eventual Calder Cup Champions, the Abbotsford Canucks, on Mar. 7, 2025.

While with the Thunder, he appeared in 25 games and earned a record of 14-9-2 with a .922 SV%, 2.60 GAA, and three shutouts. He finished second on the team in wins and led in GAA (minimum 10 games).

Prior to his professional career, Carriere played with the University of Vermont (NCAA) for four years. He finished with a 28-50-8 record with a .908 SV% and a 2.75 GAA, including four shutouts in 89 appearances. During his final season at Vermont, he was named a Hobey Baker Award Nominee, which is given to the top NCAA collegiate player, and led his club in SV% (.906), GAA (2.77), and wins (13).  

The six-foot-two, 185-pound native of Ottawa, Ontario was originally signed by San Jose as a free agent on Mar. 7, 2025.

