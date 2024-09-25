San Jose Sharks, Pixar to host Inside Out 2 game at SAP Center at San Jose on Sunday, October 20

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) are proud to announce a collaboration with Pixar for the highly anticipated release of the blockbuster animated movie Inside Out 2 on Disney+. This exciting collaboration will culminate at SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter) on Sunday, October 20 at 5 p.m. when the Sharks take on the Colorado Avalanche. That night, families will enjoy an unforgettable hockey game and experience the humor and emotion of Inside Out 2 like never before.

Leading up to the game, the Sharks will host a “Girls Try Hockey For Free” event at SAP Center on Sunday, October 13 at 10 a.m. Open to girls ages 4-9, attendees will learn the basics of the game as they celebrate Girls Hockey Weekend in America with the Sharks Ice Coaching Staff in a fun and safe environment. Participants will receive Sharks and Inside Out 2 themed gift bags. No experience is necessary as there will be plenty of assistance on hand to ensure participants have the best first hockey experience possible. All attendees will receive a ticket voucher for the Sharks Inside Out 2 game on October 20.

The October 20 game will feature:

Exclusive Sharkie and Pixar Pins: Participate in one of the many activities on the concourse and receive Sharks and Inside Out 2 themed pins (while supplies last).

Family Photos: Enjoy a “Teal Carpet” photo opportunity with hockey sticks representing each of the nine Inside Out 2 Emotions. You might just catch the Sharks loveable mascot, Sharkie, along with Randy Hahn, a voice featured in the movie, on the Teal carpet pregame!

Family Activities: Fans can decorate their shoelaces with beads and charms inspired by the Emotions featured in Inside Out 2 and will be able to play games and win prizes throughout the game. One lucky fan will be awarded a grand prize trip to Disney’s California Adventure to see Inside Out 2 characters at Pixar Pier along with a one-night stay at the new Pixar themed hotel, Pixar Place Hotel, during the game.

Special Ticket Offer: Bundle and save with a Sharks game ticket along with Sharks Ice Open Skate voucher, redeemable at any of the three Sharks Ice locations (San Jose, Fremont, and Oakland). Ticket offer is available at https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/Insideout2.

In Game Specials: Fans can take advantage of special food and beverage items along with Sharks merchandise specials.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Pixar to bring families together through the exhilarating world of hockey and the inspiring themes of the film,” said Heather Vaughan, Vice President, Marketing for the San Jose Sharks. “This event is not just about the game; it is about fostering a sense of community and promoting mental well-being for youth through sports. Thanks to Riley’s character in the movie, Inside Out 2, along with the wide array of Emotions, we hope to encourage kids to enjoy the sport of hockey.”

Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as Headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions. Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment show up.

The sport of hockey embodies teamwork, resilience, and the spirit of community. Inside Out 2 takes these values to the next level, highlighting young athletes overcoming challenges on and off the ice. A sequel to 2015’s smash hit Inside Out, the film emphasizes the importance of mental well-being both in sports and everyday life, a message that resonates with kids of all ages. The Sharks will celebrate the nine Emotions featured in the movie throughout the evening with fan-facing activities, a meet and greet with, the Sharks’ own, Randy Hahn, one of the voices from the film along with in-game video board content.

Join us for an evening of excitement, inspiration, and family bonding that will celebrate the importance of supporting youth in both sports and mental well-being. Tickets are available now at https://www.nhl.com/sharks/tickets/individual-game-tickets - do not miss this unique opportunity to experience hockey in a whole new way.