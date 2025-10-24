NEW YORK -- Macklin Celebrini had a hat trick and two assists, and Will Smith had two goals and two assists, including the overtime winner, to give the San Jose Sharks their first win of the season, 6-5 against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.
Celebrini gets hat trick, 5 points, Sharks defeat Rangers in OT for 1st win
Smith has 4 points, including winner at 1:38 for San Jose; Raddysh scores 3 for New York
It was Celebrini's second career hat trick and five-point game in the NHL, and Smith's second four-point game. Smith won the game with a one-timer from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Celebrini at 1:38 of overtime.
"They live for this type of moment, at MSG," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "They're competitive. But I think if you put them on a pond in rural Boston they'd be just as excited to play and go compete. That's what's special about them is they're ultra-competitive. They're driven and nothing really rattles them. They just keep going and playing. I think Macklin had a great game against the Islanders (on Tuesday) and I think he one-upped it tonight, as did Will."
San Jose (1-4-2) avoided becoming the first team in NHL history to start three consecutive seasons with at least seven straight losses. William Eklund had three assists.
"It's fun when you win," Celebrini said. "It was a great game. Madison Square Garden and to get our first win, it's good."
Taylor Raddysh also had his second career hat trick, but the Rangers (3-4-2) lost their fifth straight game at home to start the season (0-4-1). It's the first time since 1943-44 that the Rangers have not won in their first five consecutive home games.
"Just not good enough," Rangers captain J.T. Miller said. "Not the identity we're trying to build here."
Smith gave the Sharks a 5-4 lead at 6:31 of the third period, getting one past Igor Shesterkin (18 saves) off a rebound in the slot one second after a power play, which included 1:54 of 5-on-3 time, expired.
Raddysh tied it 5-5 with his third goal at 11:50. He scored with a slap shot past Alex Nedeljkovic (22 saves) from the right face-off circle.
The Rangers had the puck for the first minute of overtime but didn't do anything with it. Then Warsofsky put Smith and Celebrini on the ice for the second shift of overtime and they connected.
Shesterkin denied Celebrini on his chance in front at 1:29, but he got the puck out of the right corner and whipped a pass to Smith in the left circle for a one-timer.
"It was all 'Mack,'" Smith said. "He made a great play there in the corner, stripped a guy and then found me in the slot."
Said Celebrini: "I just wanted to stay on the puck and whatever happened there, but I grabbed it and looked over and he was wide open. I knew he doesn't miss many of those."
The Rangers were particularly unhappy with how they played in the first period.
Adam Gaudette gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 1:58. Celebrini made it 2-0 with a power-play goal off a double deflection at 6:17.
Raddysh cut it to 2-1 with his first on a shot from the left point that deflected in off Vincent Desharnais' left leg at 14:19.
Celebrini extended San Jose's lead to 3-1 at 19:51.
"Not ready to play," Miller said. "Didn't really respect our opponent today."
Sullivan was asked if that's concerning.
"Very," he said. "This is a good League and there's good players on every team. If you don't bring a certain diligence to your game every night you run the risk of getting beat and you more than likely will."
New York was better in the second period.
Mika Zibanejad made it 3-2 with a power-play goal at 4:04 of the second period. Juuso Parssinen tied it 3-3 at 6:47. Raddysh scored an unassisted short-handed goal on a 2-on-1 rush at 12:10 to give New York a 4-3 lead.
"Urgency," Miller said. "It's a simple game."
But Celebrini again scored in the last 10 seconds of a period, this time with a one-timer from the left circle at 19:54 to complete his hat trick and tie the game 4-4.
"It's a lack of awareness, situational play, managing the game the right way," Sullivan said of allowing goals late in the period. "Controlling those situations is how you win. We obviously have to learn how to win."
The teams traded goals in the third period, but when the Sharks needed a play in overtime to get their first win, it was again Celebrini and Smith connecting to make it happen.
"I think those two in particular, obviously, the numbers and what they did on the scoresheet is impressive, but they're doing other things we need them to do; winning pucks, putting pucks behind teams, not turning over as many pucks as they were earlier, in the first year," Warsofsky said. "So, they're learning, they're getting better, they're getting more comfortable. Obviously, they put on a show tonight."
NOTES: Sharks defenseman Nick Leddy sustained an upper-body injury in the first period and did not return. Warsofsky said he was being evaluated. … Rangers forward Matt Rempe also left the game in the first period after a fight with Ryan Reaves at 5:55. He did not return and Sullivan said he was being evaluated for an upper-body injury.