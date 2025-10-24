Celebrini gets hat trick, 5 points, Sharks defeat Rangers in OT for 1st win

Raddysh tied it 5-5 with his third goal at 11:50. He scored with a slap shot past Alex Nedeljkovic (22 saves) from the right face-off circle.

The Rangers had the puck for the first minute of overtime but didn't do anything with it. Then Warsofsky put Smith and Celebrini on the ice for the second shift of overtime and they connected.

Shesterkin denied Celebrini on his chance in front at 1:29, but he got the puck out of the right corner and whipped a pass to Smith in the left circle for a one-timer.

"It was all 'Mack,'" Smith said. "He made a great play there in the corner, stripped a guy and then found me in the slot."

Said Celebrini: "I just wanted to stay on the puck and whatever happened there, but I grabbed it and looked over and he was wide open. I knew he doesn't miss many of those."

The Rangers were particularly unhappy with how they played in the first period.

Adam Gaudette gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 1:58. Celebrini made it 2-0 with a power-play goal off a double deflection at 6:17.

Raddysh cut it to 2-1 with his first on a shot from the left point that deflected in off Vincent Desharnais' left leg at 14:19.

Celebrini extended San Jose's lead to 3-1 at 19:51.

"Not ready to play," Miller said. "Didn't really respect our opponent today."

Sullivan was asked if that's concerning.

"Very," he said. "This is a good League and there's good players on every team. If you don't bring a certain diligence to your game every night you run the risk of getting beat and you more than likely will."