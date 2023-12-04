Artemi Panarin had three goals and an assist, and the New York Rangers held on for a 6-5 win against the San Jose Sharks at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Panarin scores hat trick, Rangers hold off Sharks
Zibanejad extends point streak to 7 for New York, which wins 3rd straight by 1 goal
The hat trick was Panarin’s fifth in the NHL and first since having four goals and an assist against the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 11 last season.
“We have the depth on the team,” Panarin said. “We look pretty good right now. Hope we can play like that all year.”
Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist, and Vincent Trocheck, Jonny Brodzinski and Jacob Trouba each had two assists for the Rangers (18-4-1), who have won three straight by a one-goal margin to reach 3,000 wins in their history. Jonathan Quick made 23 saves.
Anthony Duclair had a goal and an assist, and Fabian Zetterlund and Alexander Barabanov each scored late in the third period for the Sharks (6-17-2), who had won three of four. Mackenzie Blackwood made 30 saves.
“Right from the get-go, I thought we were ready to play,” San Jose coach David Quinn said. “Just the way we stuck with it throughout the 60 minutes says an awful lot about our group. Frustrating because we felt like we gave them a few gifts there in the third period, but our mental toughness and our resolve certainly make you feel good.”
Duclair put San Jose ahead 1-0 on a breakaway at 3:50 of the first period, wrapping a shot around Quick’s right pad.
Panarin tied it 1-1 on a power play at 8:44 with a wrist shot off the skate of Sharks defenseman Matt Benning and in off the right post.
Ryan Carpenter scored his first goal this season on a wrist shot, putting San Jose back in front 2-1 at 12:21.
Panarin scored 34 seconds later, tying it 2-2 at 12:55 on a rebound in front after Trocheck tried to wrap a shot around the left post.
Zibanejad gave the Rangers a 3-2 lead at 16:42 on a one-timer off a pass from Chris Kreider behind the net. He has nine points (four goals, five assists) on a seven-game point streak.
Jacob MacDonald tied it 3-3 with a one-timer on a power play at 9:16 of the second.
“That fight is a big part of it,” MacDonald said. “Kind of missed that in the first little bit (of the season). Having that tonight was a very good sign. … Definitely trending in the right direction. I like where we’re at. Just have to keep pushing to lock things down.”
Alexis Lafrenière had a chance to give New York a 4-3 lead on a penalty shot after being tripped by Benning on a breakaway at 10:16, but had a wrist shot turned away.
Will Cuylle then put the Rangers ahead 4-3 on a breakaway with a wrist shot glove side at 16:03.
Panarin completed the hat trick to make it 5-3 at 4:41 of the third, scoring his 15th goal this season on a backhand in front.
“He’s a superstar,” Zibanejad said. “Leaves you speechless sometimes. Couldn’t be happier to have him on our team.”
K'Andre Miller scored for the third time in five games, extending the lead to 6-3 at 13:03 on a wrist shot from the right circle.
“I liked the way we competed out there,” Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. “Having to battle the way we did in the first period, give and take, give and take. Finally get a lead, push the lead again. I really liked the third period and the way we played it.
“You think, at 6-3, it’s over. It wasn’t over.”
Zetterlund cut it to 6-4 on a rebound at 14:38 before Barabanov tipped in a pass from Calen Addison for the 6-5 final at 15:50.
“Their goals, it’s a little bit too easy sometimes,” Zetterlund said. “But yeah, good push at the end. Almost there, but not good enough.”
NOTES: Panarin has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) on a 10-game home point streak to start the season. … The Sharks activated Barabanov (finger) and defenseman Jan Rutta (upper body) from injured reserve. Barabanov scored on his one shot on goal in 18:39 of ice time after missing the previous 18 games; Rutta had an assist, one shot on goal and one hit in 18:55 after being sidelined for five games. … San Jose defenseman Ty Emberson and forward Nico Sturm each did not play with a lower-body injury. No further update was provided. … The Rangers are the fifth team to reach 3,000 wins in NHL history, joining the Montreal Canadiens (3,536), the Boston Bruins (3,373), the Toronto Maple Leafs (3,116) and the Detroit Red Wings (3,069).