Panarin scores hat trick, Rangers hold off Sharks

Anthony Duclair had a goal and an assist, and Fabian Zetterlund and Alexander Barabanov each scored late in the third period for the Sharks (6-17-2), who had won three of four. Mackenzie Blackwood made 30 saves.

“Right from the get-go, I thought we were ready to play,” San Jose coach David Quinn said. “Just the way we stuck with it throughout the 60 minutes says an awful lot about our group. Frustrating because we felt like we gave them a few gifts there in the third period, but our mental toughness and our resolve certainly make you feel good.”

Duclair put San Jose ahead 1-0 on a breakaway at 3:50 of the first period, wrapping a shot around Quick’s right pad.

Panarin tied it 1-1 on a power play at 8:44 with a wrist shot off the skate of Sharks defenseman Matt Benning and in off the right post.

Ryan Carpenter scored his first goal this season on a wrist shot, putting San Jose back in front 2-1 at 12:21.

Panarin scored 34 seconds later, tying it 2-2 at 12:55 on a rebound in front after Trocheck tried to wrap a shot around the left post.

Zibanejad gave the Rangers a 3-2 lead at 16:42 on a one-timer off a pass from Chris Kreider behind the net. He has nine points (four goals, five assists) on a seven-game point streak.

Jacob MacDonald tied it 3-3 with a one-timer on a power play at 9:16 of the second.

“That fight is a big part of it,” MacDonald said. “Kind of missed that in the first little bit (of the season). Having that tonight was a very good sign. … Definitely trending in the right direction. I like where we’re at. Just have to keep pushing to lock things down.”