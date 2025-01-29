Sharks have 'played a little better than our record,' GM says

Grier confident in team’s direction, believes 1st-year coach Warsofsky ‘has done a good job’

Sharks optimistic 012925

© Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images

By Max Miller
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- The San Jose Sharks are last in the NHL standings (15-32-6), but general manager Mike Grier doesn’t believe it’s indicative of their play.

"You don't know how it's going to go; at the end of the day, I figured we'd probably be [eighth in the Western Conference] or so,” Grier said Tuesday. “But it kind of is what it is, so I wouldn't say I'm surprised by it. It's just a situation where it's a tough league, and like I said, I think we've played a little bit better than our record is.

"Going into this year, I think we thought this was still going to be an important draft for us, as far as getting trying to add another really good player to our group. Wherever that pick may fall, it's a good opportunity to do that."

At the forefront of the Sharks’ rebuild is Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old center is having a Calder Trophy-type season; he leads all rookies in goals (16) and is second in points (36) in 41 games. Celebrini missed 12 games because of a lower-body injury sustained in his debut on Oct. 10.

"He's probably been more [than what we expected] if I'm being honest,” Grier said. “Not to put too much pressure on him, but he's had a heck of a first half of his pro career. He's driving play, pushing his teammates, driving practice. The competitiveness is off the charts. For an 18-year-old kid, the way he's done defensively, defending at the puck and winning puck battles and things like that, it's been super impressive to watch. I think people are just impressed with how hard he plays.

“I think that's what probably surprises other teams and players and general managers -- he plays a complete game, and he plays hard every night. That's what comes across when talking with other teams, players, or management."

Celebrini said while he’s been pleased with his development, some wins would make things more enjoyable. San Jose is 5-19-1 in its past 25 games, including a 7-5 loss to the Nashville Predators on Jan. 21 after blowing a four-goal lead.

The Sharks ended a six-game skid with a 2-1 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday and visit the Seattle Kraken on Thursday (10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN).

"I'm happy with [my season so far],” Celebrini said. … I think we're building in the right direction. That's the challenge of the NHL -- it's really hard to win, even when you're up 5-1. No lead is safe."

PIT@SJS: Celebrini and Toffoli combine for a 2-1 lead in 3rd

The Sharks’ average age is 27.91, making them the ninth-youngest team in the NHL. Grier signed veteran free agent forwards Tyler Toffoli, 32, and Alexander Wennberg, 30, to help mentor younger players such as Celebrini.

Toffoli has 31 points (17 goals, 14 assists) in 50 games; Wennberg has 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 52 games.

"I think the veterans have done a good job of keeping the group together,” Grier said. “They are a lot of the guys setting an example. I think they also feed off the energy of the young guys. I think Mack and Will [Smith] come in every day, and [Fabian] Zetterlund and [William] Eklund, they come in and they work. For young kids, they've been able to kind of put losses behind them and show up and be ready to work and have fun.

"As an older player, I think it's almost contagious to have some of that exuberance of someone who's not, you know, 29-, 30-years-old and been beaten down by the League, and maybe not guys take for granted being in NHL. But these young kids, every day, it's like Christmas for them. They wake up, they're excited to come to the rink and be in the League. It's worn off on our group. It's a positive for sure."

Despite being last in the League standings, Grier said he’s pleased with 37-year-old Ryan Warsfosky, who is in his first season as coach after being an assistant the previous two seasons.

"I think Warsofsky has done a really good job, I think his staff's doing a good job,” Grier said. “I think from right away from Day 1 in camp, I think you guys saw the up-tempo of the pace and pushing guys to work and give more. I think he holds these guys to a standard of competitiveness and work ethic. He's also installed some structure in a system that the guys are trying to grow into and play. He's been good. I think he's done a good job.

“We're a young team, and we have young players playing key moments and a lot of minutes. I think he's done a good job communicating with those guys and helping develop them and, at the same time, making sure that the veterans and the older guys feel valued and important."

Warsofsky also coached four seasons in the American Hockey League prior to his arrival with the Sharks. He won the Calder Cup as an assistant with Charlotte in 2019, then with Chicago as head coach in 2022.

"I think I've grown a lot,” Warsofsky said. “I've got more experience in the 53 games now of what the expectation is in our group each and every night. I've grown with living with some results, which can be extremely frustrating, especially when we're in hockey games.

“[I'm] learning how hard it is to win this league. It's something that our group is learning, [and] myself is learning."

News Feed

Game Preview: Sharks at Kraken

Granlund's experience, leadership to be counted on by Finland at 4 Nations Face-Off

Game Recap: Sharks 2, Penguins 1

San Jose Sharks announce Quarter Century Team presented by SAP

Celebrini wears Boston College jersey after losing friendly wager to Smith

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Penguins

Celebrini, Wolf highlight NHL.com’s Rookie All-Star Team

Game Recap: Sharks 2, Panthers 7

Sharks sign forward Colin White to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract 

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Panthers

Next Wave Report: Jan 24

Game Recap: Sharks 5, Predators 6

San Jose Sharks claim forward Walker Duehr 

Game Recap: Predators 7, Sharks 5

Game Recap: Bruins 6, Sharks 3

Sharks to honor First Responders, raise funds for fire relief on Thursday, January 23

Game Preview: Sharks at Bruins

Rookie Watch: Celebrini, Kasper among face-off leaders