Sharks score 6, end Red Wings’ 7-game winning streak

DETROIT -- William Eklund and Tyler Toffoli each had a goal and two assists for the San Jose Sharks, who scored four times in the third period and ended the Detroit Red Wings’ seven-game winning streak with a 6-3 victory at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday.
“It helps a lot to have two great players out there making it look easy for me,” he said of linemates Toffoli and Macklin Celebrini. “We had a lot of shots in our last game and we kept it going tonight.”
Mikael Granlund also scored, and Celebrini had two assists for the Sharks (14-26-6), who had lost three straight and 14 of 17 (3-13-1). Alexandar Georgiev made 25 saves.
“We knew how hot they were and how dangerous they are,” Celebrini said. “We stayed focused the whole game and when they answered, we responded the right way.”
Said San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky of Georgiev: “He was really good tonight. You could tell he was tracking pucks and he made some huge saves. His game has been trending in the right direction, and I’m glad he got rewarded with a win.”
Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice for the Red Wings (20-19-4), who were going for their first eight-game winning streak since Jan. 17-Feb. 5, 2008 -- their last Stanley Cup-winning season. Ville Husso made 18 saves.
“I thought our third period (on Sunday) against [the Seattle Kraken] showed up in the game tonight,” Detroit coach Todd McLellan said. “We were sloppy in that third and we gave up quite a bit. We started tonight’s game the same way.”
Jan Rutta gave San Jose a 1-0 lead at 1:45, scoring off a long rebound after Husso’s save of Will Smith’s shot.
“We knew Detroit was coming in pretty hot so we wanted to get a good start,” Rutta said. “I think that goal set the tone for the first period.”
Nico Sturm made it 2-0 with a short-handed goal at 17:41, beating Husso after Eklund drew three defenders before sending Sturm in alone.
“I saw the three guys and when I turned my back, I saw Nico coming,” Eklund said. “He made a heck of a play on the breakaway.”
Tarasenko cut it to 2-1 at 1:28 of the second period, knocking in a rebound.
“I thought we overcomplicated the game in the first period,” Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider said. “After about 10 minutes, we realized playing easy, simple hockey is a lot more effective.”
Eklund extended it to 3-1 at 26 seconds of the third period, sliding in Celebrini’s pass from the edge of the crease.
Tarasenko scored his second goal of the game to make it 3-2 at 6:05, putting in a rebound off the end boards, but Granlund pushed it to 4-2 with a power-play goal at 7:43 off another assist from Celebrini.
“That was a good learning moment for Macklin on their goal, but what I really liked was his leadership after they scored,” Warsofsky said. “He knew we needed to come back and get ourselves right back on the board.”
Lucas Raymond cut it to 4-3 at 9:56, scoring off Dylan Larkin’s pass after a face-off win before Toffoli put in Eklund’s pass to make it 5-3 at 10:57.
Mario Ferraro scored into an empty net at 18:22 for the 6-3 final.
“This was a disappointing night for our group -- a new experience for us in our few weeks here,” McLellan said. “I’m anxious to see if we carry this with us, or do we respond?”
NOTES: Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic had an assist in his 1,299th NHL game, and is one shy of becoming the 21st defenseman in League history to play 1,300 career games. … Eklund has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his past six games. … Red Wings forward Tyler Motte left the game in the second period with an upper-body injury and did not return. McLellan did not have an update.