Sharks score 6, end Red Wings’ 7-game winning streak

Said San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky of Georgiev: “He was really good tonight. You could tell he was tracking pucks and he made some huge saves. His game has been trending in the right direction, and I’m glad he got rewarded with a win.”

Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice for the Red Wings (20-19-4), who were going for their first eight-game winning streak since Jan. 17-Feb. 5, 2008 -- their last Stanley Cup-winning season. Ville Husso made 18 saves.

“I thought our third period (on Sunday) against [the Seattle Kraken] showed up in the game tonight,” Detroit coach Todd McLellan said. “We were sloppy in that third and we gave up quite a bit. We started tonight’s game the same way.”

Jan Rutta gave San Jose a 1-0 lead at 1:45, scoring off a long rebound after Husso’s save of Will Smith’s shot.

“We knew Detroit was coming in pretty hot so we wanted to get a good start,” Rutta said. “I think that goal set the tone for the first period.”

Nico Sturm made it 2-0 with a short-handed goal at 17:41, beating Husso after Eklund drew three defenders before sending Sturm in alone.

“I saw the three guys and when I turned my back, I saw Nico coming,” Eklund said. “He made a heck of a play on the breakaway.”