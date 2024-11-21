Robertson has goal, 2 assists, Stars hold off Sharks

Johnston put Dallas back ahead 2-1 just 56 seconds into the second period on a wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle.

“I think a little bit of instincts, you know from my short time so far in the NHL, you learn how good the [opposing] six are. The defenseman you know they’re going to be going at the puck,” Johnston said. “That’s one thing I worked on a lot in the summer is working on slipping it under the stick and getting your shot off. I think it’s something hard for [defensemen] to defend.”

Jamie Benn made it 3-1 at 10:56 on a shot that went between Blackwood’s arm and the left post.

Walman cut it to 3-2 at 13:25 of the third period with a snap shot from the top of the right circle.

“We’re not going to quit. We’ll never give up,” Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “I thought we had a decent push there in the third, 6-on-5 had some opportunities there. But we shoot ourselves in the foot in goals that we give up that are completely preventable. Until we learn how to play in the National Hockey League against really good second-period teams, which are -- most teams know how to transition in the second period -- we’re going to be fighting this uphill battle in games.”

Hintz scored an empty-net goal to extend it to 4-2 at 18:33, and Evgenii Dadonov also scored into an empty net at 19:06 for the 5-2 final.

NOTES: Stars defenseman Nils Lundkvist sustained a lower-body injury at 5:02 of the second period and did not return. DeBoer said the injury did not appear to be anything major, but more would be known on his status at practice on Friday. … Granlund left the game late in the third period after a heavy hit from Stars defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. Warsofsky did not have an update.