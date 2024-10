San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced that the following player have been reassigned to the training camp of the San Jose Barracuda:

Colin White

The following players will be placed on waivers today for intent to be reassigned to the Barracuda’s training camp:

Andrew Poturalski

Scott Sabourin

The Sharks training camp now stands at 34 players (20 forwards, 11 defensemen, 3 goalies). An updated roster can be found here.