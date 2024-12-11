Chatfield's late goal lifts Hurricanes past Sharks

Chatfield settled a clearing attempt and scored on a wrist shot from above the right face-off circle with 2:39 left for the 3-2 lead.

“I’ve never been scoring low,” Chatfield said. “But lately I’ve been practicing (shooting) a little bit lower. It just so happened subconsciously that I shot it low and it worked out.”

Shayne Gostisbehere and Brent Burns scored for the Hurricanes (18-9-1), who have won two out of three. Pyotr Kochetkov made 21 saves.

“We found a way,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “It was not pretty, and then I thought our third period was our best period. Sometimes when your back’s against the wall, that ends up happening. You’ve got to give [San Jose] a lot of credit.”