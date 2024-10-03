San Jose Sharks announce plans to kick-off the 2024-25 regular season

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today plans to kick-off the 2024-25 NHL regular season at SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter). Opening Night Festivities will take place on Thursday, October 10 when the Sharks host the St. Louis Blues at 7:30 p.m. Festivities will include a free opening night street rally and a Teal Carpet entrance by Sharks players. Tickets to opening night are available now by clicking HERE.

The celebration continues on Saturday, October 12 when the Sharks will hold its 8th annual Los Tiburones Night, a night to honor the storied Hispanic heritage and culture of the Bay Area. The game will begin at 7 p.m. when the Sharks take on the Anaheim Ducks at SAP Center. Tickets to Los Tiburones Night are available now by clicking HERE.

Opening night will begin with a Teal Carpet arrival for Sharks players with music provided by a local brass band. The Teal Carpet will take place at the north end of Barack Obama Blvd., will begin at approximately 4 p.m. and will continue until 5:30 p.m. or when the last player arrives.

The celebration will continue with a free street rally on Barack Obama Blvd. outside of SAP Center from 4 – 7 p.m. that will include:

Music from DJ Amy Robbins (@djamyrobbins)

Food trucks

The Sharks Foundation (@SJSCommunity) beer booth (with net proceeds benefitting the Sharks Foundation)

The inflatable Sharks head for photo opportunities

Face painting from Dizzy Entertainment

Balloon artists

Teal bandanas

Poster decorating and much more

Additional activations will include a retail booth from the Sharks Pro Shop and booths from NBC Sports California who will be handing out ‘The Future is Teal’ cheer cards and Sharks Ice at San Jose.

The street rally will be hosted by Sharks in-arena host Emily Harlan and PA announcer Danny Miller and will include fan giveaways throughout the event.

Fans patronizing restaurants and bars in downtown San Jose are encouraged to join the Teal City Crew March to the Tank, a procession of Sharks Fans heading to the game together and led by the Teal City Crew supporter group. The march is open to all who are interested and should meet at San Pedro Square in downtown at 5:45 p.m. The March to the Tank will begin at 6 p.m. and will culminate outside of SAP Center at 6:15 p.m.

Fans will also notice Turn Up the Teal light activations at many of the city’s most notable and picturesque locations including the San Jose Civic Auditorium, Winchester Mystery House, Adobe World Headquarters located in downtown San Jose, San Jose Mineta International Airport’s XO public art display, and at the Sonic Runway light-art installation located outside of San Jose City Hall. These lighting activations will begin on Thursday, October 10 to commemorate the Sharks Opening Night and will continue through Saturday, October 12 to celebrate Los Tiburones Night.