San Jose Sharks announce plans to kick-off the 2024-25 regular season

Opening Night festivities will take place on Thursday, October 10 and will include a free pregame street rally, Teal Carpet entrance by Sharks players

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today plans to kick-off the 2024-25 NHL regular season at SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter). Opening Night Festivities will take place on Thursday, October 10 when the Sharks host the St. Louis Blues at 7:30 p.m. Festivities will include a free opening night street rally and a Teal Carpet entrance by Sharks players. Tickets to opening night are available now by clicking HERE.

The celebration continues on Saturday, October 12 when the Sharks will hold its 8th annual Los Tiburones Night, a night to honor the storied Hispanic heritage and culture of the Bay Area. The game will begin at 7 p.m. when the Sharks take on the Anaheim Ducks at SAP Center. Tickets to Los Tiburones Night are available now by clicking HERE.

Opening night will begin with a Teal Carpet arrival for Sharks players with music provided by a local brass band. The Teal Carpet will take place at the north end of Barack Obama Blvd., will begin at approximately 4 p.m. and will continue until 5:30 p.m. or when the last player arrives.

The celebration will continue with a free street rally on Barack Obama Blvd. outside of SAP Center from 4 – 7 p.m. that will include:

  • Music from DJ Amy Robbins (@djamyrobbins)
  • Food trucks
  • The Sharks Foundation (@SJSCommunity) beer booth (with net proceeds benefitting the Sharks Foundation)
  • The inflatable Sharks head for photo opportunities
  • Face painting from Dizzy Entertainment
  • Balloon artists
  • Teal bandanas
  • Poster decorating and much more

Additional activations will include a retail booth from the Sharks Pro Shop and booths from NBC Sports California who will be handing out ‘The Future is Teal’ cheer cards and Sharks Ice at San Jose.

The street rally will be hosted by Sharks in-arena host Emily Harlan and PA announcer Danny Miller and will include fan giveaways throughout the event.

Fans patronizing restaurants and bars in downtown San Jose are encouraged to join the Teal City Crew March to the Tank, a procession of Sharks Fans heading to the game together and led by the Teal City Crew supporter group. The march is open to all who are interested and should meet at San Pedro Square in downtown at 5:45 p.m. The March to the Tank will begin at 6 p.m. and will culminate outside of SAP Center at 6:15 p.m.

Fans will also notice Turn Up the Teal light activations at many of the city’s most notable and picturesque locations including the San Jose Civic Auditorium, Winchester Mystery House, Adobe World Headquarters located in downtown San Jose, San Jose Mineta International Airport’s XO public art display, and at the Sonic Runway light-art installation located outside of San Jose City Hall. These lighting activations will begin on Thursday, October 10 to commemorate the Sharks Opening Night and will continue through Saturday, October 12 to celebrate Los Tiburones Night.

**Plans for all pregame festivities are subject to change and weather permitting. Up-to-date information will be available at www.sjsharks.com or on Sharks social media channels.

Fans attending the game are encouraged to arrive early and to be in their seats for a special Opening Night pregame show that will include a Pixmob light show, on-ice projections, and more. Doors to SAP Center open at 6 p.m. for Sharks365 members and 6:15 p.m. for all others.

All ticketed fans attending the game on October 10 will receive a Sharks Schedule Cup featuring 2024 #1 overall pick Macklin Celebrini and 2023 first-round pick Will Smith upon entering SAP Center.

LOS TIBURONES NIGHT – SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12

Additionally, the Sharks have announced details for its 8th annual Los Tiburones Night on Saturday, October 12.

Every fan in attendance at Los Tiburones Night will receive a teal low rider scale model when entering SAP Center, a tribute to the cruising and low-riding culture that was made famous by the Hispanic and Latino communities in San Jose years ago. Last season, the Sharks collaborated with the City of San Jose and District 5 for their Cinco de Mayo Parade and Festival at Emma Prusch Park. A summary of the event and Sharks involvement can be seen HERE.

Festivities on Los Tiburones night will include pregame music performed by Mariachi Tequila de San Jose (@mariachitequiladesj), a local mariachi band. On the concourse, activations will include arts and crafts with the Mexican Heritage Plaza. Intermission entertainment will include on-ice dance performances by the Grupo Folklorico Los Laureles (@laureles_folklorico).

Play-by-play of the Sharks-Ducks game will be broadcast live in Spanish on the Sharks Audio Network, on the Sharks website at sjsharks.com, and by selecting the SAP function on the NBC Sports California television broadcast. Bay Area personalities Carlos Ramirez and Amaury Pi-Gonzalez will call the game from SAP Center. The Sharks Audio Network is available by downloading the free Sharks+SAP Center app.

Los Tiburones authentic specialty jerseys, designed by Local Color Artist Alyssarhaye Graciano (@alyssarhaye), feature a Piñata Shark Design and will be autographed by Sharks players and available for fans to bid on via a charitable auction running from October 11 at 12 p.m. PT through October 13 at 12 p.m. PT. Net proceeds benefit the Hispanic Foundation of Silicon Valley (@HFSVpage). To view available jerseys and/or participate in the auction, text “SHARKSJERSEYS” to 76278 or visit https://sharksjerseys.givesmart.com.

The artist, Graciano, is a fiber artist and painter born and raised in San Jose. Once in the tech industry as a linguistic specialist, she left her day job to pursue a creative career. Through traditional textile techniques and painting, Alyssarhaye explores ideas around her Mexican and Filipino background. Today she also works as the Visual Arts Curator at MACLA in Downtown San Jose while continuing her own arts practice through exhibitions, pattern design, and workshops.

Additionally, Sharks players will wear their popular Cali Fin Uniforms on Los Tiburones Night for the first time this season. The Sharks unveiled the Cali Fin look last season in a video featuring former Sharks player Raffi Torres. The Cali Fin jersey incorporates a teal yarn-dye-esque pattern on the sleeves and at the bottom of the jersey, a symbol of Hispanic heritage and influence in the Northern California region. The unique technique and striping patterns used to produce serapes and other items has a long history and still has a place in California apparel and surf culture.

Also available to fans will themed food and drink items will be available for purchase and will include:

Food:

  • Pana – Section 111 – El Tiburon – Teal Arepa with shrimp, avocado, and mozzarella cheese.
  • El Halal Amigos – Section 227 – Full Menu – Halal Tacos, Burritos, Nar-chos.
  • Arteaga’s - Section 216 – Full Menu – Tacos, Burritos, Nachos, Bowls, Fries, Esquites, Pinwheels, Fruit.

Beverage:

  • Cocktail of the game - “Plucked” – made with tequila, orange juice, and grenadine.
  • “Shark-a-rita” – an SAP Center classic margarita Sharks style - made with tequila, sweet & sour mix, blue curacao, lime.

Finally, Los Tiburones-themed merchandise will be available for purchase in the Sharks Pro Shop at SAP Center, at merchandise stands located throughout SAP Center, and online at sharksproshop.com.

