San Jose Sharks announce Hockey Operations Staff updates

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today updates and additions to the Sharks Hockey Operations Staff.

Hockey Operations Additions:

Joe Thornton - Player Development Coach/Hockey Operations Advisor

Owen Hixon – Equipment Manager Assistant

New Roles & Titles:

Charlie Townsend – Director of Hockey Operations

AJ Bernstein – Hockey Operations, Strategy and Data Analyst

Dylan Finan – Hockey Operations, Scouting Coordinator

Jon Hull – Head USA Amateur Scout

Tim LeRoy – Assistant Equipment Manager

Thomas Vanek – Hockey Operations Advisor

“Jumbo” officially re-joins the Sharks organization as Player Development Coach/Hockey Operations Advisor. After his official retirement from the NHL following the 2021-22 season, he finished with 1,539 points (430 goals, 1,109 assists) in 1,714 career games with the Boston Bruins, San Jose Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Florida Panthers. He ranks 14th in points, seventh in assists, and sixth in games played among all NHL players, is one of only 14 skaters to ever eclipse the 1,000-assist mark and was just the seventh player in NHL history to skate in 1,500 games, collect 1,000 assists and score 400 goals.

In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Thornton appeared in a combined 187 games with Boston, San Jose and Florida, collecting 134 points (32 goals, 102 assists).

Among several awards and accolades, Thornton was awarded the Art Ross Trophy and Hart Memorial Trophy in 2006, was a six-time NHL All-Star (2002, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2009), was named an NHL First All-Star Team in 2006, and an NHL Second All-Star Team in 2003, 2008 and 2016. He also has an Olympic Gold Medal (2010), World Cup of Hockey Gold Medals (2004, 2016), World Junior Championship Gold Medal (1997), and a Silver Medal at the World Championship (2005) with Team Canada.

On Nov. 23, 2024, he became the second player in Sharks franchise history to have the distinguished recognition of having his jersey number retired, joining Patrick Marleau. He was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame with the Class of 2025.

Hixon joins the Sharks as Equipment Manager Assistant for his first NHL season. Previously, Hixon worked as the Assistant Equipment Manager for Arizona State’s Ice Hockey program for four seasons, assisting with the day-to-day operations for the club’s equipment needs.

Townsend enters his 13th season with Sharks Sports & Entertainment. Prior to his new title, Townsend worked for two seasons as Director of Hockey Projects and Analytics (2023-25), along with numerous other capacities throughout the Sharks hockey operations department including roles within scouting, coaching and player development at both the NHL and AHL level. He joined the Sharks after a brief professional playing career in both North America and Europe. He is a 2006 graduate of The Taft School and 2010 graduate of Middlebury College where he was an assistant captain for the 2010 NESCAC championship team and was a member of the NESCAC All-Sportsmanship Team.

Bernstein enters his fourth season with the Sharks, previously holding the title of Analyst, Hockey Projects and Analytics for three seasons. He will be primarily tasked with acquiring, analyzing and refining the team’s analytics data. Prior to joining San Jose, he worked with Middlebury College as an assistant coach and director of hockey operations until his graduation in 2021. He has also consulted with the Chicago Steel (USHL) and Metropolitan Riveters (NWHL), leading both teams' analytic efforts.

Finan enters his fifth season with the Sharks and third within the hockey operations staff. Before joining the hockey staff, Finan served two seasons as Sharks media relations coordinator. He spent four seasons with the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL, serving as a scout from 2019-20 through 2022-23 and also working in research and analytics for the club from 2020-21 through 2022-23. Ahead of his time in San Jose, Finan graduated from Bowling Green State University.

Hull enters his seventh season with the San Jose Sharks. Previously, he served as the President of Hockey Operations/General Manager for the Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League from 2014-2019, and was selected as the 2015-16 USHL General Manager of the Year. Additionally, he acted as Asst. General Manger/ Director of Player Personnel for the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL for the 2013-2014 season.

LeRoy joins the Sharks for his first season after serving as the Barracuda’s Head Equipment manager during the 2024-25 season. Prior to joining the organization, he served as the Equipment Manager for the U.S. National Sled Hockey Team during the 2023-24 season, and spent 22 years as the Head Equipment Manager for the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, a position he held from the franchise's inception in 2000 until his departure in 2022.

Additionally, Leroy worked on the Florida Panthers' equipment staff from 1993 to 2000 and served as the Head Equipment Manager for the IHL's Kansas City Blades from 1990 to 1993. The Blades, the top affiliate of the San Jose Sharks during his final two years with the team, won the Turner Cup as IHL Champions in the 1991-1992 season. While working for the Blades, Leroy notably served as the team's backup goaltender for a game in Salt Lake City, while still performing his equipment duties, after Arturs Irbe was called up to the Sharks last minute and the team had no alternative solution.

Vanek enters his third season within the Sharks Hockey Operations department, previously serving as a scout for two seasons. In a decorated 14-year playing career, the forward totaled 789 points (373 goals, 416 points) over 1,029 NHL games, splitting 14 seasons between the Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders, Montreal Canadiens, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks and Columbus Blue Jackets. A two-time 40-goal scorer with the Sabres, Vanek led the NHL in power play goals in 2008-09 and was named to the NHL’s Second All-Star Team in 2006-07 in addition to playing in the 2009 NHL All-Star Game. He ranks fifth all-time in Sabres history with 254 goals, was a member of the AHL’s All-Rookie Team in 2004-05 and won a NCAA national championship with Minnesota in 2003, earning a spot on the NCAA All-Tournament Team.