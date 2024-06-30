San Jose Sharks announce 2024 Development Camp roster

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today their full 2024 Development Camp roster and practice schedule. This year’s camp is highlighted by the Sharks newest draft selections from the 2024 NHL Draft including first overall selection Macklin Celebrini and 11th overall selection Sam Dickinson. Also in attendance are 2023 first-round selections Will Smith, Quentin Musty, and David Edstrom and 2023 second-round selection Kasper Halttunen. Several Sharks prospects who appeared in at least one NHL game from last season will also be in attendance, including Collin Graf, Magnus Chrona, and Georgi Romanov.

A significant number of the players in attendance will comprise the roster of the 2024-25 San Jose Barracuda and will be competing to earn a roster spot on the San Jose Sharks for the upcoming season. For the full roster, please click here.

The Sharks will host their annual Sharks Prospect Scrimmage at Tech CU Arena on Thursday, July 4 starting at 11:00 a.m. This is the first chance to see several high-level prospects in the Sharks system compete against one another, including some of the Sharks' top selections from the 2024 NHL Draft. The scrimmage will feature a running time game, starting with a four-on-four session, followed by a three-on-three session. If the teams are tied at the end of the game, there will be a shootout. If a penalty is called, the player who was infringed upon will line up on the center redline, similar to a penalty shot, while all other players on the ice will line up on the far blueline. When the whistle is blown, play will resume. The winner of the game will be awarded the Marchment Cup. The cup was named in honor of San Jose’s long-time scout, Bryan Marchment.

San Jose Barracuda’s play-by-play broadcaster Nick Nollenberger and Sharks Analyst Drew Remenda will call the game. Broadcast information for the scrimmage will be announced at a later date. Tickets to the Sharks Prospect Scrimmage are on sale now. To purchase your tickets to the scrimmage, visit sjsharks.com/thefutureisteal.

Below is the most up-to-date schedule for the team’s 2024 Development Camp practices at Sharks Ice at San Jose. Please note practice times and rink locations are subject to change. Practices are open to the public unless otherwise noted below.

Tuesday, July 2

9:15-10:15am PT Sharks Rink (Team Teal)

10:30-11:30am PT Grey Rink (Team Black) & Sharks Rink (Team White)

11:30-12pm Sharks Rink (Team White)

Wednesday, July 3

9:15am-10:15am PT Sharks Rink (Team White)

10:30-11:30am PT Grey Rink (Team Black) & Sharks Rink (Team Teal)

11:30-12pm PT Sharks Rink (Team Teal)

Thursday, July 4

11:00am PT Warmup for Scrimmage at Tech CU

11:30am PT Scrimmage at Tech CU