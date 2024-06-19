San Jose Sharks acquire Ty Dellandrea

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has acquired forward Ty Dellandrea from the Dallas Stars in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round selection (Winnipeg’s selection).

Dellandrea, 23, appeared in 42 games for the Stars last season, recording nine points (two goals, seven assists) along with 23 penalty minutes. He ranked sixth among team forwards in hits (63) and was fifth in shorthanded time on ice (78:19).

In the 2024 postseason, he appeared in six games, scoring one goal, and helped the team reach the Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers. He has appeared in 24 career Stanley Cup playoff games, scoring four goals.

Over the course of his NHL career, he has appeared in 151 NHL games, scoring 42 points (14 goals, 28 assists). He also has appeared in 87 American Hockey League (AHL) games, all with the Texas Stars, recording 59 points (27 goals, 32 assists).

Prior to his professional career, he appeared across four seasons with the Flint Firebirds in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), where he served as an assistant captain in the 2017-18 season, and two years as Captain starting in the 2018-19 season. In 231 career OHL games, he scored 216 points (94 goals, 122 assists), and was awarded the OHL Commitment Award, given to “the OHL team captain that best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice, with a passion and dedication to the game of hockey and his community.”

Internationally, he represented Team Canada at the 2020 World Junior Championship, helping the team achieve a Gold Medal finish. He registered five points in seven games at the tournament, and served as an assistant captain on the squad.

The six-foot-two, 190-pound native of Port Perry, Ontario was originally selected by Dallas in the 2018 NHL Draft (first round, 13th overall).