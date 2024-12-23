Rookie Watch: Celebrini, Smith impacting Sharks

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2023-24 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, some NHL rookies who once starred for their country at the IIHF World Junior Championship (in alphabetical order):

Justus Annunen, G, Nashville Predators: Annunen won two of six games with a 2.65 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and one shutout for fourth-place Finland at the 2020 WJC. The 24-year-old, chosen by the Colorado Avalanche in the third round (No. 64) of the 2018 NHL Draft, is second among NHL first-year goalies in wins (8-5-0), and has a 2.83 GAA and .893 save percentage in 14 games (12 starts). He was traded to Nashville by Colorado, with a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, for goalie Scott Wedgewood on Nov. 30.

Oskar Back, C, Dallas Stars: Back (6-foot-4, 202 pounds) played a significant role as second-line center, averaging 13:18 in ice time, and had two points (one goal, one assist) and a 58.6 percent face-off winning percentage (61-for-104) in Sweden's bronze medal-winning effort in 2020. The 24-year-old, selected in the third round (No. 75) of the 2018 NHL Draft, has eight points (one goal, seven assists) and averages 10:55 of ice time in 27 games for the Stars. He is 27-for-55 on face-offs (49.1 percent) playing a bottom-six role.

Macklin Celebrini, C, San Jose Sharks: The No. 1 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft led fifth-place Canada with eight points (four goals, four assists) in five games at the 2024 WJC. Celebrini, who was Canada's youngest player, began the tournament in a fourth-line role but was ultimately promoted to the top line in a 3-2 overtime loss to Czechia in the semifinal round. He also ranked second on Canada in face-off winning percentage (51.4; 35-for-68) among players with at least 25 taken. Celebrini hasn't disappointed in the NHL despite missing 12 games after aggravating a hip injury in San Jose's season opener. His 11 goals are tied with Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov for best among NHL rookies. He's third with 23 points and second with 11 penalties drawn in 24 games.

Cutter Gauthier, LW, Anaheim Ducks: The 20-year-old, chosen No. 5 by the Flyers in the 2022 NHL Draft, was named the tournament's top forward in a gold medal-winning performance at the 2024 WJC, when he led the United States with 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) and two power-play goals in seven games. He had 10 points (four goals, six assists) and two power-play goals in seven games to help the United States win bronze in 2023. Gauthier entered Monday sixth among first-year players in the NHL with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 32 games. He also has 28 hits, 16 blocked shots, drew six penalties and averaged 14:30 in ice time.

Lane Hutson, D, Montreal Canadiens: Hutson played for the United States in 2024, when he averaged 23:58 of ice time, had six assists and was plus-8 in seven games. He had four points (one goal, three assists) in seven games to help the U.S. to a bronze medal at the 2023 World Juniors. The second-round pick (No. 62) in the 2022 draft ranks second to Michkov among rookies with 25 points and 11 power-play points and first in assists (24) and average ice time (22:33) in 33 games.

Aatu Raty, C, Vancouver Canucks: Raty had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in seven games to help Finland to a silver medal at the 2022 WJC. He also had three points (two goals, one assist) in seven games in 2020, when Finland lost 3-2 to Sweden in the bronze-medal game. The 22-year-old center, selected by the New York Islanders in the second round (No. 52) of the 2021 NHL Draft, has four points (two goals, two assists) in 20 games with the Canucks. Raty (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) was acquired with forward Anthony Beauvillier and a conditional pick in the 2023 NHL Draft from the Islanders for Bo Horvat on Jan. 30, 2023. He was assigned to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Dec. 13 but still ranks within the top 10 on the Canucks in hits (48).

Will Smith, C, San Jose Sharks: The No. 4 pick in the 2023 draft had nine points (four goals, five assists) for the United States in 2024. Smith led NCAA Division I players with 71 points (25 goals, 41 assists) in 41 games as a freshman at Boston College in 2023-24. He was a top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the top men's Division I player after he set a school record for most points by a freshman. Smith was tied for ninth entering Monday among NHL rookies with 11 points (five goals, six assists) and fifth with four power-play points (two goals) while averaging 13:56 of ice time in 28 games.

Logan Stankoven, D, Dallas Stars: Stankoven had 10 points (four goals, six assists) and averaged 16:19 of ice time in seven games to help Canada win gold at the 2022 WJC, and 11 points (three goals, eight assists) while averaging 16:51 in seven games en route to another championship in 2023. A second-round pick (No. 47) in the 2021 draft, the right-handed shot is fifth among NHL rookies with 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 30 games. The 21-year-old is tied for fourth in even-strength points (14) and penalties drawn (eight) while averaging 15:42 of ice time.

Dustin Wolf, G, Calgary Flames: Wolf, selected in the seventh round (No. 214) of the 2019 NHL Draft, was perfect in his only start for the gold medal-winning United States in the 2021 WJC, making 10 saves in an 11-0 win against Austria. He finished the tournament with 21 saves on as many shots in two games as the backup to Spencer Knight (Florida Panthers). The 23-year-old leads NHL rookies in wins (10-5-1), save percentage (.910), shutouts (two) and GAA (2.80; minimum nine games). He also has two assists in 17 games (all starts).