Bordeleau, Sharks edge Senators, end losing streak at 9 

Forward scores twice, Chrona gets 1st NHL win for San Jose; Ottawa drops 7th in row

Recap: Senators @ Sharks 3.9.24

By Chelena Goldman
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Thomas Bordeleau scored two power-play goals, and the San Jose Sharks ended a nine-game losing streak with a 2-1 win against the Ottawa Senators at SAP Center on Saturday.

Bordeleau has three goals in two games since being recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Prior to the call-up, he had not played in the NHL since Oct. 26.

"Just a good performance against a good team," Sharks coach David Quinn said. "I don't care what that team's record is. They're good. They've got a lot of talent. They're well coached. They're a challenge."

OTT@SJS: Bordeleau deflects in PPG to start the scoring

Mikael Granlund had two assists, and Magnus Chrona made 31 saves for his first NHL win for the Sharks (16-40-7), who hadn't won since Feb. 15.

"Just joy, something I dreamt of my entire life," Chrona said of getting his first win. "It was close in Dallas (a 3-2 shootout loss on March 2), and kind of came into the same situation this time with a 2-1 lead coming into the third. I think the guys played great in front of me."

Tim Stützle scored, and Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves for the Senators (25-33-4), who have lost seven straight (0-6-1).

"It's not that we've been playing terrible hockey," Stutzle said. "I think it's just not good enough. We've got to be better than that, myself included."

OTT@SJS: Stützle, Sanderson team up to score

Bordeleau put San Jose ahead 1-0 at 6:24 of the first period with a one-timer in the slot off a centering pass from Fabian Zetterlund.

Stutzle tied it 1-1 at 9:18 of the second period on a power play. The forward exchanged passes with Jake Sanderson before scoring with a wrist shot through traffic from the left circle.

"I wasn't happy with the first period, but I thought after the first period we came out and competed," Senators coach Jacques Martin said. "Bottom line, the difference was special teams. They got two power-play goals, we got one power-play goal."

Bordeleau made it 2-1 at 14:37 with a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle off a pass from Granlund from behind the net.

"It was a great pass by Granlund," Bordeleau said. "I saw him trying to look for an option, and I just tried to get open for him and be ready to shoot it."

NOTES: It was Bordeleau's first career multigoal game. His father, Sebastien, had four multigoal NHL games. ... Granlund played in his 800th NHL game.

