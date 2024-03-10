Bordeleau, Sharks edge Senators, end losing streak at 9 

Mikael Granlund had two assists, and Magnus Chrona made 31 saves for his first NHL win for the Sharks (16-40-7), who hadn't won since Feb. 15.

"Just joy, something I dreamt of my entire life," Chrona said of getting his first win. "It was close in Dallas (a 3-2 shootout loss on March 2), and kind of came into the same situation this time with a 2-1 lead coming into the third. I think the guys played great in front of me."

Tim Stützle scored, and Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves for the Senators (25-33-4), who have lost seven straight (0-6-1).

"It's not that we've been playing terrible hockey," Stutzle said. "I think it's just not good enough. We've got to be better than that, myself included."