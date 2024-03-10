SAN JOSE -- Thomas Bordeleau scored two power-play goals, and the San Jose Sharks ended a nine-game losing streak with a 2-1 win against the Ottawa Senators at SAP Center on Saturday.
Bordeleau, Sharks edge Senators, end losing streak at 9
Forward scores twice, Chrona gets 1st NHL win for San Jose; Ottawa drops 7th in row
Bordeleau has three goals in two games since being recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Prior to the call-up, he had not played in the NHL since Oct. 26.
"Just a good performance against a good team," Sharks coach David Quinn said. "I don't care what that team's record is. They're good. They've got a lot of talent. They're well coached. They're a challenge."
Mikael Granlund had two assists, and Magnus Chrona made 31 saves for his first NHL win for the Sharks (16-40-7), who hadn't won since Feb. 15.
"Just joy, something I dreamt of my entire life," Chrona said of getting his first win. "It was close in Dallas (a 3-2 shootout loss on March 2), and kind of came into the same situation this time with a 2-1 lead coming into the third. I think the guys played great in front of me."
Tim Stützle scored, and Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves for the Senators (25-33-4), who have lost seven straight (0-6-1).
"It's not that we've been playing terrible hockey," Stutzle said. "I think it's just not good enough. We've got to be better than that, myself included."
Bordeleau put San Jose ahead 1-0 at 6:24 of the first period with a one-timer in the slot off a centering pass from Fabian Zetterlund.
Stutzle tied it 1-1 at 9:18 of the second period on a power play. The forward exchanged passes with Jake Sanderson before scoring with a wrist shot through traffic from the left circle.
"I wasn't happy with the first period, but I thought after the first period we came out and competed," Senators coach Jacques Martin said. "Bottom line, the difference was special teams. They got two power-play goals, we got one power-play goal."
Bordeleau made it 2-1 at 14:37 with a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle off a pass from Granlund from behind the net.
"It was a great pass by Granlund," Bordeleau said. "I saw him trying to look for an option, and I just tried to get open for him and be ready to shoot it."
NOTES: It was Bordeleau's first career multigoal game. His father, Sebastien, had four multigoal NHL games. ... Granlund played in his 800th NHL game.