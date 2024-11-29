November 2024 Recap: Hockey Fights Cancer Campaign Presented by Kaiser Permanente 

Sharks and Kaiser Permanente provided a $30,000 grant to Kids & Art Foundation

During the November Hockey Fights Cancer (HFC) campaign presented by Kaiser Permanente, the Sharks Foundation focused their fundraising efforts on aiding cancer-related non-profit organizations.

To kick the month off, the Sharks Foundation, in partnership with Kaiser Permanente, provided Kids & Art Foundation with a $30,000 Community Assist Grant to support the non-profit's efforts to use the power of creativity to mitigate stress, anxiety, and trauma induced from the diagnosis and treatment of pediatric cancer. The grant will impact more than 300 lives by funding three of the non-profit's 2025 Destination Workshops, which are art-based events that foster community among patients and their families.

DSC03026-(1)

On November 1, the three organizations came together to host Private Workshops at Sharks Ice in San Jose. Eighteen pediatric oncology patients accompanied by their families engaged in art projects alongside S.J. Sharkie and San Jose Sharks players Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, Alexander Wennberg, and Sharks HFC Ambassador Mario Ferraro. The kids and their siblings broke into small groups and completed various Sharks-themed crafts, including drawing on mini canvasses, watercolor painting, beaded art, and more.

Nov-Recap

Following the art activities, all youth participants were provided with a Sharks player’s headshot to draw portraits which were later featured in-arena during the Sharks HFC Night presented by Kaiser Permanente and included in the Foundation’s HFC Items Auction. While the children were drawing, Celebrini, Smith, Wennberg, and Ferraro engaged in a fun Q&A session led by Sharks In-Arena Host, Emily Harlan. To conclude the event, participants were treated to a pizza dinner.

Nov-Recap-2

With the generous support of Sharks Foundation benefactors John and Cindy Cook, every non-profit that applied for a 2024-25 Community Assist Grant under the November HFC focal area received a $3,000 donation. The eight beneficiaries that received funds were: Dec My Room, Cancer Support Community San Francisco Bay Area, Jessie Rees Foundation, Latinas Contra Cancer, Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area, Pink Ribbon Good, The Teal Foundation, and There With Care Bay Area.

Each of the eight beneficiaries specialize in a different area of cancer-patient care. Dec My Room creates personalized healing places for long term pediatric patients by decorating the hospital rooms of youth enduring a long stay. The $3,000 grant will fund the transformation of 10 rooms at various Bay Area hospitals. For those needing mental and physical health support from the effects of a cancer diagnosis, Cancer Support Community San Francisco Bay Area provides free comprehensive programs including counseling, support groups, nutrition, exercise, emergency financial assistance and patient education programs for teens and children. The Foundation’s grant will fund 60 people participating in these programs.

The Jessie Rees Foundation believes that every child who has been diagnosed with cancer deserves the support to Never Ever Give Up, or NEGU. Facing a diagnosis at just 12 years old, Jessie Rees conceptualized “JoyJars,” plastic containers filled with activities that have since been sent to more than 150,000 children worldwide in her name. Support from the Sharks Foundation will fund 100 JoyJars to courageous kids fighting cancer at Bay Area hospitals.

Latinas Contra Cancer strives to eliminate health inequities by identifying and removing the obstacles underserved Latino populations face within the healthcare systems. They do this through direct services and enhancing the capacity of Latino communities to understand cancer issues and effectively advocate for themselves in healthcare settings. The grant will be used for Latinas Contra Cancer’s cancer patient emergency fund, assisting roughly 60 households and up to 200 people total.

Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area grants wishes for children with critical illnesses and in their 37-year history, the organization has granted more than 12,000 wishes. The $3,000 donation will go directly towards wish granting expenses such as contributing to a backyard playground, travel expenses to a wish destination, purchasing a gaming console, or covering costs associated with a bedroom makeover.

Pink Ribbon Good serves individuals and their families affected by breast and gynecological cancer. They provide healthy meals, rides to treatment, housecleaning essentials, and peer support so no one is alone in the fight. The funds provided will sustain and expand the meal-delivery program and support 300 meals. Similarly, The Teal Foundation is dedicated to funding groundbreaking research for the treatment of ovarian cancer, with a special focus on developing a reliable diagnostic test to detect the disease in its early stages. The $3,000 donation will impact 100 women and kick-start The Teal Foundation’s Empowering Women: Ovarian Cancer Support Sessions.

There With Care of the Bay Area provides a wide range of meaningful and fundamental services to children and families during the critical phase of a medical crisis. The grant from the Sharks Foundation will support 105 families through holiday toys, baby essentials, and gas cards donations.

The collective $24,000 in HFC grant funds will impact nearly 1,000 lives!

On November 7, the Sharks hosted their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Kaiser Permanente. The Sharks Foundation was honored to host pediatric oncology patients for several in-game experiences including watching warm-ups from the Sharks bench and the Penalty Box, high-fiving the players as they took the ice, and Zamboni rides.

20241107_Wild_vs_Sharks3989-(1)

The tank transitioned to lavender as six young warriors took the ice with the starting line-up on the blueline to be acknowledged in their fight against cancer.

20241107_Wild_vs_Sharks_598381-(2)

Among the Blueline Buddies was 12-year-old Ezra. Ezra battled a medulloblastoma tumor and after brain surgery, radiation, and nine rounds of chemo, he officially completed treatment on November 5! In celebration of his milestone, he read the starting line-up in the locker room, then rang a victory bell customized from a goalie stick before dropping the ceremonial puck. Watch the heartfelt moment on the NHL’s TikTok account.

20241107_wild_vs_sharks39

Those battling cancer continued to be recognized for their strength throughout the game. A dedicated wall in the Sharks tunnel was covered in “I Fight For” cards displaying the names of people affected by cancer . During the second period, fans were asked to wave a provided lavender rally towel to participate in a powerful, unifying moment of cancer warrior recognition. Post-game, the Blueline Buddies and their families were treated to a meet-and-greet with the players where they could snap photos and get autographs. The evening was a beautiful opportunity to honor cancer survivors and remember those that have lost their battle.

20241107_Wild_vs_Sharks4056-(2)

In total, the Sharks Foundation donated $54,000 this November to support cancer prevention, treatment, and care.

SJS_24-25_MonthRecap_Nov_HFC_2568x1444

