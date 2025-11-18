Next Wave Report: November 17

PROSPECT OF THE WEEK:
- Teddy Mutryn (Moncton, QMJHL) was named Sharks Prospect of the Week (Nov. 12) and QMJHL Player of the Week (Nov. 10). Mutryn posted a season-long four-game point streak (3g, 5a) from Nov. 2-9, including a season-high three-point game (1g, 2a) on Nov. 6 at Blainville-Boisbriand.
- Joshua Ravensbergen (Prince George, WHL) was named Sharks Prospect of the Week (Nov. 17) and CHL Protector of the Week (Nov. 10) after stopping 110 pucks during the week. He is riding a season-long three-game win streak, including wins in five of his past six appearances with a .913 SV% or better in five starts in that span.
BARRACUDA
- The San Jose Barracuda are 6-2-1-1 in their past 10 games played and sit tied for fifth place in the AHL Pacific Division. The ‘Cuda returned home after finishing a five-game road trip that saw them win three out of the five games.
- Jakub Skarek recorded his first shutout with the Barracuda, second of his career in the AHL, stopping 27 pucks in the 7-0 victory at Abbotsford on Nov. 11. He has recorded a win in each of his past three appearances and leads ‘Cuda netminders in wins (5) this season.
- Gabriel Carriere earned his second win of the season on Nov. 8 at Calgary, finishing the contest with his best save percentage (.963) of the season making 26 saves on 27 shots faced.
- Igor Chernyshov recorded his first-career hat trick at the AHL level on Nov. 11 at Abbotsford. He leads the Barracuda in goals (6), is tied for third in points (10), and is tied for fifth among AHL rookies in markers.
- Quentin Musty is riding a season-long three-game point streak (1g, 4a), including posting a career-high three-assist game in the AHL on Nov. 11 at Abbotsford. Musty has tallied 11 points (3g, 8a) in 14 games with the Barracuda this season and is ranked eighth among AHL rookies in points this year.
- Luca Cagnoni has tallied multi-point efforts in two of his past three games played, including six points (2g, 4a) in his past five games played. He ranks tied for first in goals (4) and tied for eighth in points (10) among AHL blueliners this season.
- Cam Lund matched a career-high three-point game at the AHL level on Nov. 6 in the 4-3 victory at Calgary, picking up one goal and two assists in the contest. Lund leads the Barracuda in assists (9) and is tied for third in points (10).
PROSPECT NOTABLES – NORTH AMERICA
- Eric Pohlkamp (Denver, NCHC) posted a season-long four-game point streak (4g, 2a) from Nov. 1-14, tallying a goal in four-straight games in that span. He leads NCAA blueliners in goals (8) and is third in points. Pohlkamp is three goals shy of matching his career-best at the collegiate level.
- Cole McKinney (Michigan, Big 10) recorded his third multi-point effort of the season on Nov. 14 in the 7-1 victory over Penn State, tallying one goal and one assist. He ranks tied for fifth in goals (4), tied for eighth in points (9), and tied for 10th in assists (5) among NCAA U19 skaters this season.
- Reese Laubach (Penn State, Big 10) notched his second goal of the season on Nov. 15 in the 4-2 victory over Michigan. He has now tallied a point (1g, 2a) in three of his past five games played.
- Joey Muldowney (UConn, HE) has tallied a point (4g, 1a) in five of his past seven games played with UConn. He leads his team in goals (6) and tied for fourth in points (7).
- Richard Gallant (Harvard, ECAC) collected his first collegiate assist on Nov. 7 against Cornell. He found the scoresheet in two of his first four games with Harvard (Oct. 31-Nov. 8), tallying a goal and a helper.
- Eli Barnett (New Brunswick, AUS) ranks tied for third in assists (5), fourth in plus-minus (+5), and tied for fourth in points (5) among New Brunswick defensemen.
- Carson Wetsch (Kelowna, WHL) registered a career-long six-game point streak (4g, 6a) from Oct. 25 through Nov. 14, including a season-long four-game assist streak in that stretch from Nov. 5-14. Wetsch became the first Rockets skater to reach double digits in helpers (12) this season.
- Christian Kirsch (Kitchener, WHL) has posted a .900 save percentage or better in four of his five appearances. He ranks fourth in GAA (2.15), fifth in wins (9), and sixth in save percentage (.913) among U20 OHL netminders this season.
- Max Heise (Prince Albert, WHL) recorded his fifth assist of the season with Prince Albert on Nov. 7 in the 5-2 victory at Spokane. He is tied for first in goals (9) and tied for fifth in points (14) among Prince Albert skaters this season.
- Haoxi (Simon) Wang (Oshawa, OHL) recorded his first OHL goal on Nov. 7 against Brantford. He finished the contest with a goal and an assist, his second multi-point effort in his campaign. He ranks fourth in assists (8) and tied for fourth in points (9) among Oshawa skaters on the year.
- Noah Beck (Wichita, ECHL) recorded his first three-point game (2g, 1a) at the ECHL level on Nov. 14 in the 6-3 win at Kansas City Mavericks. He ranks tied for first in goals (5), second in points (11), and tied for sixth in assists (7) among ECHL blueliners this season.
- Lucas Vanroboys Wichita, ECHL) is riding a season-long four-game point streak (3g, 4a), including posting a season-high three-point game (2g, 1a) on Nov. 5 at Allen Americans.
- Donavan Houle (Wichita, ECHL) recorded his second multi-point effort of the season on Nov. 14 in the 6-3 victory at Kansas City. Houle ranks tied for sixth in points (6) and assists (4) among Wichita skaters on the year.
PROSPECT NOTABLES – INTERNATIONAL
- Leo Sahlin Wallenius (Växjö Lakers HC, SHL) found the back of the net in consecutive games played (Oct. 4-Nov. 13). Wallenius is one of three club defensemen with multiple goals on the season despite missing eight games.
- Yegor Spiridonov (Yugra Khanty-Mansiysk, VHL) ranks tied for ninth among Yugra Khanty-Mansiysk skaters in assists (4) through 22 games. He is in his first season with the club, his fifth season in the VHL.