Next Wave Report: February 21

PROSPECT OF THE WEEK:

Kasper Halttunen (London, OHL) was named the Sharks Prospect of the Week (Feb. 12). Halttunen posted eight points in four games (4g, 4a) with the London Knights (Feb. 4-11), including two multi-point efforts in that span.

Reese Laubach (Penn State, NCAA) netted his first power play goal and registered his first two-goal game at the NCAA level as part of a four-point weekend against Michigan (Feb. 16-17). He was named Big 10 Third Star of the Week (Feb. 20) and the Sharks Prospect of the Week (Feb. 21).

BARRACUDA

Jacob Peterson finished the contest against the Bakersfield Condors collecting his fifth multi-point effort (1g, 1a) as part of the Barracuda’s seven-goal night, matching the team’s season high, on Feb. 17. Peterson has found the back of the net in three of his past four games played (4g, 1a).

Ethan Cardwell has tallied four points in his past six played played (3g, 1a). Cardwell is tied with teammate Nathan Todd for the team lead in goals this campaign (15).

Anthony Vincent netted his first career goal at the AHL level with the Barracuda against Bakersfield on Feb. 17 against the Condors.

PROSPECT NOTABLES – NORTH AMERICA

Three Sharks prospects and their respective teams earned playoff berths, F Quentin Musty with the Sudbury Wolves, D Luca Cagnoni with the Portland Winterhawks, and F Kasper Halttunen with the London Knights.

Bradley Marek (Wichita, ECHL) has posted multi-point efforts in consecutive games played with the Wichita Thunder, including a two-goal effort on Feb. 17 against the Kansas City Mavericks.

Cam Lund and Michael Fisher (Northeastern, HE) helped Northeastern to a second consecutive Beanpot championship on Feb. 5.

Will Smith (Boston College, HE) has a career-long 15-game point streak (10g, 16a) with Boston College. He ranks second among all NCAA skaters in points this season with 45 (16g, 29a).

Quentin Musty (Sudbury, OHL) has a three-game point streak (3g, 4a) with the Sudbury Wolves. He ranks second on the team in points (69), assists (41), and third in goals (28).

Jake Furlong (Halifax, QMJHL) posted a three-game point streak (1g, 3a) with the Halifax Mooseheads from Feb. 8-16, including his first power play marker in his campaign on Feb. 10 in the 7-0 victory over the Charlottetown Islanders.

PROSPECT NOTABLES – INTERNATIONAL

Filip Bystedt (Linköping, SHL) notched his seventh marker of the season with Linköping and has tallied points in two of his past three games (1g, 1a). He finished the contest against Luleå HF clocking 17:59 time on ice, his second-best TOI on the year (19:00 TOI, Nov. 25 vs. Örebro HK w/ Linköping HC).

