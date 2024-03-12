Next Wave: March 11

Take a dive into the latest edition of the Next Wave report, presented by Kaiser Permanente.

PROSPECT OF THE WEEK:

Will Smith (Boston College, HE) recorded his seventh three-point effort (1g, 2a) this season with Boston College on Mar. 9. He led BC to its 18th Hockey East regular season championship (Mar. 3). He was named the Sharks Prospect of the Week, presented by Kaiser Permanente (Feb. 26).

Quentin Musty (Sudbury, OHL) tied his season-long with a six-point game (4g, 2a), including a season-high four-goal effort on Mar. 8 against Windsor. It was his third hat trick of the year. He was named the Sharks Prospect of the Week, presented by Kaiser Permanente (Mar. 6).

BARRACUDA

Jack Thompson recorded an assist in his debut on Mar. 8 in the 2-1 victory over the Texas Stars. Thompson was acquired in a trade from Tampa Bay on Mar. 7.

Georgi Romanov logged a 41-save performance against Texas on Mar 8, en route to his team-leading seventh win of the season. Romanov has made 40 or more saves in his past two consecutive starts.

Jack Studnickaposted a season-long five-game point streak (4g, 2a) from Feb. 3-27 with the Barracuda, including potting two goals in the contest against Ontario (Feb. 27).

PROSPECT NOTABLES – NORTH AMERICA

Bradley Marek (Wichita, ECHL) has 22 points (10g, 12a) through 24 games played with the Wichita Thunder, including four points (2g, 2a) in his past five games.

Eric Pohlkamp (Bemidji State, CCHA) is one of four finalists for the CCHA Rookie of the Year for Bemidji State. Pohlkamp netted a career-high two power-play markers at the NCAA level in the 4-0 win over Ferris State Univ. (Mar. 9).

Luca Cagnoni (Portland, WHL) has tallied nine points (1g, 8a) in his past 10 games with the Portland Winterhawks. Cagnoni ranks tied for first among WHL defensemen in points (76) with 13 goals and 63 assists.

PROSPECT NOTABLES – INTERNATIONAL

David Edstrom (Frölunda HC, SHL) has tallied five points (1g, 4a) in his past four games with Frölunda HC. He played for Sweden at the World Junior Championships, picking up three assists in seven games. Edstrom was acquired from Vegas along with a 2025 first-round selection for forward Tomáš Hertl and a third-round draft selection in the 2025 and 2027 NHL Draft.

Filip Bystedt (Linköping, SHL) posted his ninth helper of the year with Linköping over the weekend (Mar. 9) against Rögle BK. Bystedt has collected a point in two of his past three games played (1g, 1a).

Theo Jacobsson (MoDo Hockey, SHL)has four points (2g, 2a) in his past eight games with MoDo Hockey. Jacobsson logged 10 points (3g, 7a) in his past 12 games with Västerviks IK (HockeyAllsvenskan) before being transferred over to MoDo Hockey (SHL).

