Next Wave: December 4

In this edition of Next Wave, discover what our prospects have been working on and the progress they've made.

Let's take a dive into this week's update of our Next Wave report, presented by Kaiser Permanente.

PROSPECT OF THE WEEK:

Carson Wetsch (Calgary, WHL) was named Sharks Prospect of the Week (Dec. 3) presented by Kaiser Permanente. He has notched five goals in his past seven games with Calgary. He leads the Hitmen in shots on goal (103), tied for first in game-winning goals (3), second in power-play goals (5), and third in markers (11).

was named Sharks Prospect of the Week (Dec. 3) presented by Kaiser Permanente. He has notched five goals in his past seven games with Calgary. He leads the Hitmen in shots on goal (103), tied for first in game-winning goals (3), second in power-play goals (5), and third in markers (11). Reese Laubach (Penn State, Big 10) was named Prospect of the Week (Nov. 28) presented by Kaiser Permanente after posting a career-high four-point game (1g, 3a) at the collegiate level against Michigan on Nov. 23. Laubach has nine points (4g, 5a) in his past 10 games played with Penn State.

BARRACUDA

The San Jose Barracuda are tied for second in the Pacific Division standings this season (18 GP) and are currently on a three-game win streak entering Dec. 4 against the San Diego Gulls. They finished November by winning six of their last eight. The club ranks second among the division in goals scored (68), good for fourth among the league.

Yaroslav Askarov made 33 saves on 36 shots faced (.917 SV%), en route to his team-leading seventh win of the season. His save percentage (.937) on the season ranks third in the league and his wins rank tied for fifth.

made 33 saves on 36 shots faced (.917 SV%), en route to his team-leading seventh win of the season. His save percentage (.937) on the season ranks third in the league and his wins rank tied for fifth. Collin Graf tied his career high with three assists against Abbotsford (Nov. 30) and has logged a multi-point game in three of his past six games played. Graf leads AHL rookies in assists (17) and ranks tied for second overall in the league.

tied his career high with three assists against Abbotsford (Nov. 30) and has logged a multi-point game in three of his past six games played. Graf leads AHL rookies in assists (17) and ranks tied for second overall in the league. Luca Cagnoni collected two power-play markers, his second career two-goal game, in the 7-4 victory against the Abbotsford Canucks on Nov. 30. Cagnoni is tied for first among AHL blueliners in goals (7) and is in the top 10 in points (tied for second) with 18.

collected two power-play markers, his second career two-goal game, in the 7-4 victory against the Abbotsford Canucks on Nov. 30. Cagnoni is tied for first among AHL blueliners in goals (7) and is in the top 10 in points (tied for second) with 18. Filip Bystedt has 11 points (5g, 6a) in 15 games played, including tallying points in three of his past five games (2g, 2a). He ranks tied for eighth in points among AHL Swedish-born forwards on the year.

has 11 points (5g, 6a) in 15 games played, including tallying points in three of his past five games (2g, 2a). He ranks tied for eighth in points among AHL Swedish-born forwards on the year. Gabriel Carriere was recalled on Nov. 18 from the Wichita Thunder (ECHL) and posted a win in his season debut with the Barracuda on Nov. 24, finishing the contest with a .969 SV% in a shootout. Carriere has collected a win in consecutive starts with the Barracuda.

was recalled on Nov. 18 from the Wichita Thunder (ECHL) and posted a win in his season debut with the Barracuda on Nov. 24, finishing the contest with a .969 SV% in a shootout. Carriere has collected a win in consecutive starts with the Barracuda. Lucas Vanroboys recorded his first-career two-goal game with the Barracuda in the first game of a doubleheader over the weekend against the Abbotsford Canucks (W, 5-3). He finished the contest with a plus-minus rating of +2.

PROSPECT NOTABLES – NORTH AMERICA

Nolan Burke (Wichita, ECHL) logged a career-long four-game point streak (2g, 4a) from Nov. 20-30, including two multi-point efforts in that span. Burke ranks fifth among Wichita’s forwards in assists (6).

logged a career-long four-game point streak (2g, 4a) from Nov. 20-30, including two multi-point efforts in that span. Burke ranks fifth among Wichita’s forwards in assists (6). Joe Carroll (Wichita, ECHL) logged multi-point efforts in back-to-back games against the Utah Grizzlies (Nov. 20-21), tallying three goals and one assist. Carroll has logged seven points (5g, 2a) in his past six games played, including a minimum plus-minus rating of +1 in five contests.

logged multi-point efforts in back-to-back games against the Utah Grizzlies (Nov. 20-21), tallying three goals and one assist. Carroll has logged seven points (5g, 2a) in his past six games played, including a minimum plus-minus rating of +1 in five contests. Jeremie Bucheler (Wichita, ECHL) recorded his second multi-point effort (1g, 1a) of the year in the 6-2 victory over Worcester Railers on Nov. 30. He is tied for second among ECHL defensemen in games played (21) and is tied for fourth in markers (4).

recorded his second multi-point effort (1g, 1a) of the year in the 6-2 victory over Worcester Railers on Nov. 30. He is tied for second among ECHL defensemen in games played (21) and is tied for fourth in markers (4). Joey Muldowney (UConn, HE) potted his fourth goal of his campaign on Nov. 22 at UMass-Lowell and has found the back of the net in two of his past four games played (Nov. 9-22). He is now one goal shy of eclipsing his total from his freshman campaign (5) in 35 games with the Huskies.

potted his fourth goal of his campaign on Nov. 22 at UMass-Lowell and has found the back of the net in two of his past four games played (Nov. 9-22). He is now one goal shy of eclipsing his total from his freshman campaign (5) in 35 games with the Huskies. Brandon Svoboda (Boston Univ., HE) opened the scoring for Boston University against Merrimack College (Nov. 22) and finished the contest collecting his first two-goal game in the NCAA, including his best time on ice (15:59) as a Terrier. He has been named to the United States’ preliminary roster for the World Junior Championship.

opened the scoring for Boston University against Merrimack College (Nov. 22) and finished the contest collecting his first two-goal game in the NCAA, including his best time on ice (15:59) as a Terrier. He has been named to the United States’ preliminary roster for the World Junior Championship. Eric Pohlkamp (Denver, NCHC) ranks tied for third in points (13) among NCAA defensemen and leads his team's D-men in shots on goal (51), good for second overall among his club.

ranks tied for third in points (13) among NCAA defensemen and leads his team's D-men in shots on goal (51), good for second overall among his club. Sam Dickinson (London, OHL) was named OHL Player and Defenseman of the Month (Nov.) after tallying 25 points (6g, 19a), along with a plus-minus rating of +12 to close out the month. Dickinson leads OHL D-men in all scoring categories (15g, 30a, 45p) and is the first OHL skater to reach 30 assists on the season. He has been invited to Canada’s selection camp for the World Junior Championship.

was named OHL Player and Defenseman of the Month (Nov.) after tallying 25 points (6g, 19a), along with a plus-minus rating of +12 to close out the month. Dickinson leads OHL D-men in all scoring categories (15g, 30a, 45p) and is the first OHL skater to reach 30 assists on the season. He has been invited to Canada’s selection camp for the World Junior Championship. Quentin Musty (Sudbury, OHL) notched his eighth marker of his campaign at Oshawa (Nov. 24). Musty is riding a season-long six-game point streak (6g, 10a) from Nov. 10-24, including potting a goal in five-straight (Nov. 15-24).

notched his eighth marker of his campaign at Oshawa (Nov. 24). Musty is riding a season-long six-game point streak (6g, 10a) from Nov. 10-24, including potting a goal in five-straight (Nov. 15-24). Christian Kirsch (Janesville, NAHL) leads Janesville netminders in GAA (2.78), SV% (.928), and wins (3). He logged his third win of the season on Nov. 22 against Springfield (6-1), finishing the contest with a .971 SV%, his best as a Jet.

leads Janesville netminders in GAA (2.78), SV% (.928), and wins (3). He logged his third win of the season on Nov. 22 against Springfield (6-1), finishing the contest with a .971 SV%, his best as a Jet. Kasper Halttunen (London, OHL) was returned to London after a stint with the Barracuda in the 24-25 season, and in his first four games back with London, he recorded three points, including a two-assist game in his season debut with the team on Nov. 16 at Guelph.

PROSPECT NOTABLES – INTERNATIONAL