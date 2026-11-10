Islanders' Horvat makes incredible diving effort to stop sure goal

Bo my goodness, what a save.

New York Islanders captain Bo Horvat, who is used to setting up and scoring goals, made a ridiculous effort play to save one on Monday.

With under a minute to play in the first period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center, Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin stopped a shot off an odd-man rush by Macklin Celebrini. The puck bounced out in front of Sorokin and, as he attempted to cover it, a crashing Celebrini poked at the puck, somehow sliding it under Sorokin.

As the puck made its way toward the goal line unimpeded, Horvat quickly got behind his goalie and full out dove, sweeping the puck away harmlessly to the corner with a diving backhand.

Horvat's big effort kept the game tied 1-1 at the time. For good measure, earlier in the period Horvat assisted on Ben Hutton's goal to open the scoring.

All in a day's work.