Islanders' Horvat makes incredible diving effort to stop sure goal

New York captain somehow keeps puck out of net with amazing backhand

NYI@SJS: Horvat keeps Celebrini off board late in 1st period

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Bo my goodness, what a save.

New York Islanders captain Bo Horvat, who is used to setting up and scoring goals, made a ridiculous effort play to save one on Monday.

With under a minute to play in the first period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center, Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin stopped a shot off an odd-man rush by Macklin Celebrini. The puck bounced out in front of Sorokin and, as he attempted to cover it, a crashing Celebrini poked at the puck, somehow sliding it under Sorokin.

As the puck made its way toward the goal line unimpeded, Horvat quickly got behind his goalie and full out dove, sweeping the puck away harmlessly to the corner with a diving backhand.

Horvat's big effort kept the game tied 1-1 at the time. For good measure, earlier in the period Horvat assisted on Ben Hutton's goal to open the scoring.

All in a day's work.

Short Shifts

Myrtetus thanks Flyers for gesture on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Bergeron receives Hall of Fame blazer from fellow Bruins legend Bourque

Bills' Kincaid rocks Sabres Hometown Remix sweater

Joe Vanella talks Islanders fandom during ‘The Traitors’

Referee pulls out apple on ice, shows off to Canadiens goalie

Devils broadcast team breaks down, breaks window on trip to Islanders arena

Predators debut Dolly Parton jersey patch along with Hometown Remix

Guentzel gets college jersey retired with UNO hockey

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 6

Oilers fans give Nugent-Hopkins standing ovation for setting team record

Devils honor 100-year-old World War II veteran on Military Appreciation Night

Save of the Season? Ellis robs Senators with impressive pad save

Nuggets DeRozan rocks Avalanche Hometown Remix jersey before game

Lowe congratulates Nugent-Hopkins on games played record

Jon Hamm joins Blues broadcast booth for intermission interview

Predators unveil Dolly Parton patch addition to Hometown Remix jersey

Hometown Remix jerseys hit the ice for Panthers, Blackhawks, Sharks