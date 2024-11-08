Wild top Sharks, overcome Celebrini's first 2-goal game

Kaprizov moved into second in the NHL with 24 points, behind Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon (25 points).

"I've seen this every game for the last four or five years," Mats Zuccarello said. "Nothing surprises me there. For me, he's the best player."

Matt Boldy scored twice for the Wild (9-2-2), who have won four of five. Zach Bogosian, Jonas Brodin and Zuccarello also scored, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves.

"I like the mindset that we came to the meeting with. I thought that we played tighter," Wild coach John Hynes said. "I thought we managed the puck well. There was more physicality to our game, and I thought, throughout, it was consistent. We didn't have a lot of lapses."