Celebrini expected to ‘drive our team’ this season, new Sharks coach says

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Macklin Celebrini is a month away from the start of his first NHL training camp and coach Ryan Warsofsky already views him as a potential leader for the San Jose Sharks this season.
Warsofsky, who was promoted from assistant to replace David Quinn as coach on June 13, has been impressed by Celebrini’s determination in their conversations since San Jose selected the 18-year-old forward with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.
“He’s so driven,” Warsofsky said at the 2024-25 South Carolina Stingrays Fan Fest at North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday. “I think at times we’re going to have to reel him back just because he wants to go, go, go, but he’s a super competitive, self-driven young person, which you don’t see a lot this day and age. That’s what impressed me the most.
“He’s going to be a guy that won’t wear a letter (this season), but he’s going to drive our team just the way he carries himself at such a young age.”
The youngest coach in the NHL at 36 years old, Warsofsky knows something about being in a leadership position at a young age. He got his start in professional coaching in the ECHL as an assistant with South Carolina in 2013 when he was 25 and became its head coach in 2016.
In trying to establish a new culture with San Jose, which has not qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs the past five seasons and finished last in the NHL last season with 47 points (19-54-9), Warsofsky views Celebrini as a key piece. It’s almost a foregone conclusion that Celebrini will make the Sharks’ opening night roster after he had 64 points (32 goals, 32 assists) in 38 games as a freshman at Boston University last season, and, at 17 years old, became the youngest player to win the Hobey Baker Award as the top NCAA men’s player.