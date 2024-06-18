Couture trade rumors 'false,' Sharks GM says

The San Jose Sharks have no plans to trade Logan Couture this offseason, general manager Mike Grier said Monday.

"And just one more thing I want to put to bed for you media guys. Stuff is out there that I'm looking to trade Logan Couture or anything like that. That is absolutely false," Grier said. "If you look at us bringing in young players and having a young team, he is exactly the type of person you want to have around your young players. He's our captain, he's our leader. He had a tough year, but we love him as a person most importantly, and he's still a heck of a hockey player."

Couture, 35, missed the first 45 games this season because of a hip/groin injury that he sustained during offseason training. He returned on Jan. 20 and had an assist in his season debut, but just 11 days later, he reaggravated the lower-body injury, which caused him to miss the rest of the season after playing only six games.

At the Sharks' end-of-season media availability on April 20, Couture said he was planning on resuming skating in July and reiterated that San Jose was where he wanted to be when training camp begins in September.

"I love San Jose. I believe in what they're doing here," Couture said. "Obviously a terrible, terrible season, but I think this is rock bottom. I think they're growing this organization in the proper way even though you may not see it right now with how tough the season was.

"It's tough. Losing [stinks]. ... I was fortunate to be here through many, many great years. ... I hope that we can get back there. I hope I'm around this team when we get back to that point."

Couture, who has three seasons remaining on an eight-year contract he signed on July 1, 2018, ranks third in Sharks history in goals (323), fifth in assists (378), fourth in points (701) and fifth in games played (933).

"We'll see. I'm 35. The clock for me playing in this league is on the back nine," Couture said. "But yeah, I want to win. I miss playing in the playoffs. You want a definitive answer, but yeah, I'm going to try to get back to playing."

The Sharks (19-54-9), who finished last in the NHL this season, failed to make the Stanely Cup Playoffs for the fifth straight season after qualifying in 14 of the previous 15 seasons.

During the rebuild, Couture has watched a number of mainstays leave the Sharks. Joe Pavelski, who Couture replaced as captain, signed a three-year contract with the Dallas Stars on July 1, 2019. Brent Burns, who won the Norris Trophy as the best defenseman in the NHL in 2017, was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes on July 13, 2022. Erik Karlsson, who has won the Norris Trophy three times, including with San Jose in 2023 after he had 101 points, was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Aug. 6, 2023. This season, Tomas Hertl was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on March 8.

"Obviously, I see guys that were here the last couple years have gone on, and some are in the playoffs and some aren't," Couture said.

The new, young core for the Sharks includes forwards William Eklund, 21, and Fabian Zetterlund, 24. Eklund, who was selected with the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, was second on San Jose with 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) in 80 games this season. Zetterlund, who was acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 26, 2023, was third on the team with 44 points (24 goals, 20 assists) in 82 games.

They could be joined next season by Will Smith, who was selected with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old forward signed an entry-level contract with the Sharks on May 28 after he led the NCAA in scoring with 71 points (25 goals, 46 assists) in 41 games as a freshman for Boston College.

The Sharks, who own the No. 1 pick in the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft, also are expected to add center Macklin Celebrini, who won the Hobey Baker Award as the top NCAA men's hockey player as a 17-year-old with Boston University this season. He was second in the NCAA, behind Smith, in scoring with 64 points (32 goals, 32 assists) in 38 games.

"There are reasons for Sharks fans to be excited," Couture said. "I get to see it on a daily basis. [Eklund], [Zetterlund] younger guys that are going to be good NHL players, and you know I watched Will Smith play on television like you guys all do, and he looks like he's going to be a good player."