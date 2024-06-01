June "Summer of Teal" event calendar

The Sharks are ramping up a “Summer of Teal” filled with fun events and community activities taking place throughout the Bay Area.

The Summer of Teal June schedule of events:

6/1 - Street Team p/b Coca-Cola at Norcal Cup Volleyball Tournament (closed to public)

6/6 to 6/16 Find the Teal One - More Details Soon!

6/9 - Street Team p/b Coca-Cola at Viva Calle SJ

6/13 - Announcement of a can’t miss event!

6/17 to 6/28 - Chomp and Seek - More Details Soon!

6/22 - Street Team p/b Coca-Cola at Silicon Valley Pride Block Party

6/22 - Street Team p/b Coca-Cola at Justice Vanguard's Juneteenth Festival

6/28 - 2024 Sharks Drafty Part at SAP Center (Free to Attend)

6/28 to 6/29 - 2024 NHL Draft at Sphere in Las Vegas. Tune in on ESPN, ESPN+ & NHL Network

Fans who would like to stay up to date on the latest Sharks happenings and events can also subscribe to Sharks Weekly at sjsharks.com/subscribe.

Additionally, fans can stay cool all summer by participating in public skating sessions and the Learn To Skate program at any one of three Sharks Ice locations in San Jose, Oakland, and Fremont. For more details, visit www.sharksice.com.

