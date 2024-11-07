Game Preview: Sharks vs. Wild

110724_VSMIN_Matchup_2568x1444

The Sharks host the Wild for Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Kaiser Permanente on Thursday.

When: Thursday, November 7

Time: 7:30 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app

Game Notes:

  • Goaltender Vitek Vanecek made a career-high 49 saves, helping the Sharks earn their fourth win in the past five contests on Tuesday against the Blue Jackets.
  • Alexander Wennberg netted his third goal of the season, his second overtime score on the campaign, giving him five points (3g, 2a) in the past five contests.

