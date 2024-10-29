Game Preview: Sharks vs. Kings

102924_pbCalHope-Matchup_2568x1444

The Sharks are back home as they take on the LA Kings in a Tuesday night matchup presented by CalHOPE.

When: Tuesday, October 29

Time: 7 p.m. PT

Watch: ESPN

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app

Game Notes:

  • Jake Walman had three assists in the third-period comeback effort last night. It’s the first time in 32 years (and third time in SJS history) that a defenseman has had three assists in a period.
  • The Sharks picked up their first win of the season at Utah on Monday night in a 5-4 come-from-behind overtime win.

