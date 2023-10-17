Game Preview: Sharks vs. Hurricanes

The San Jose Sharks continue their first homestand of the season as the Carolina Hurricanes come to town.
When: Tuesday, October 17
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Watch: NBCSCA
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital
Game Notes:
- Mackenzie Blackwood made 51 saves vs. COL on October 14 and per NHL PR, it's the most ever saves by a goaltender in his debut with a new team in NHL history.
- Thomas Bordeleau recorded his first career NHL goal, on October 14 vs. COL. Per NHL PR, he is the 10th-ever Texas-born player to light the lamp in the NHL