Game Preview: Sharks vs. Ducks

The San Jose Sharks host the Anaheim Ducks at SAP Center on Celebration of Black History Night presented by Zoom.

When: Thursday, February 29

Time: 7:30 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital

Game Notes:

  • Since Jan. 11, the Sharks have an 86.7-percent penalty kill, which ranks third in the NHL.
  • Justin Bailey (1g, 0a) netted his fifth marker on the campaign and now has four points (2g, 2a) in his past five games.

