Game Preview: Sharks vs. Ducks

The San Jose Sharks host the Anaheim Ducks at SAP Center on Celebration of Black History Night presented by Zoom.
When: Thursday, February 29
Time: 7:30 p.m. PT
Watch: NBCSCA
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital
Game Notes:
- Since Jan. 11, the Sharks have an 86.7-percent penalty kill, which ranks third in the NHL.
- Justin Bailey (1g, 0a) netted his fifth marker on the campaign and now has four points (2g, 2a) in his past five games.