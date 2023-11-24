Game Preview: Sharks vs. Canadiens

The San Jose Sharks are hosting the Montreal Canadiens for their Celebration of Rusanowsky. All fans attending the game will receive a "Rusy Rally Towel” to commemorate the occasion.
When: Friday, November 23
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Watch: NBCSCA
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital
Game Notes:
- Tonight's game will be preceded by a pregame ceremony to honor radio voice of the Sharks, Dan Rusanowsky, who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Nov. 13 in recognition of winning the 2023 Foster Hewitt Memorial Award.
- Calen Addison is slated to skate in his 100th NHL game tonight against the Canadiens.