San Jose Sharks Seattle Kraken game recap November 22

Bjorkstrand has 4 points, Kraken score 7 in win against Sharks
SJSharks Gaming Night Set for Saturday, November 25 

Game Preview: Sharks at Kraken 

San Jose Sharks Vancouver Canucks game recap November 20

Hughes, Canucks get back on track with win against Sharks
Game Preview: Sharks at Canucks

Next Wave Report: November 17

St. Louis Blues San Jose Sharks game recap November 16

Kahkonen makes 44 saves, Sharks cruise past Blues to end 3-game skid
Sharks Dubbed Good Morning Football's Hockey Team

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Blues

Florida Panthers San Jose Sharks game recap November 14

Panthers pull away in 3rd, top Sharks for 5th straight win
San Jose Sharks, Forward Luke Kunin Collaborate on the Luke Kunin T1D Fund Merchandise Collection

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Panthers

Game Preview: Sharks at Ducks

San Jose Sharks Vegas Golden Knights game recap November 10

Hill makes 20 saves, Golden Knights blank Sharks
Game Preview: Sharks at Golden Knights

Edmonton Oilers San Jose Sharks game recap November 9

Blackwood makes 39 saves, Sharks hold off Oilers
NHL team theme night celebrations

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Patrick Marleau Inducted into San Jose Sports Hall of Fame

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Canadiens

SJS_22-23_Gameday_112423_2568x1444

Live stats

The San Jose Sharks are hosting the Montreal Canadiens for their Celebration of Rusanowsky. All fans attending the game will receive a "Rusy Rally Towel” to commemorate the occasion.

When: Friday, November 23

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital

Game Notes:

  • Tonight's game will be preceded by a pregame ceremony to honor radio voice of the Sharks, Dan Rusanowsky, who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Nov. 13 in recognition of winning the 2023 Foster Hewitt Memorial Award.
  • Calen Addison is slated to skate in his 100th NHL game tonight against the Canadiens.