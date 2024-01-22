Game Preview: Sharks at Kings

The San Jose Sharks head to Los Angeles for a quick trip to take on the Kings at Crypto.com Arena
When: Monday, January 22
Time: 7:30 p.m. PT
Watch: NBCSCA
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital
Game Notes:
- Logan Couture made his 2023-24 season debut on Saturday in San Jose and logged an assist on the Sharks’ first goal of the game.
- Mackenzie Blackwood earned his team-leading sixth win of the season on Saturday and finished the contest with a .914 save percentage.